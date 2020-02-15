Cunningham: Caution is advised

Wake up. It’s February 15th. There are decisions to be made.
The box of candy you gave her yesterday? Now on the coffee table, lid sitting sideways? What do you do with it? Since the remaining candies are warming—softening—in the rays of the morning sun, do you dare pop one in your mouth? Hair of the dog, so to speak. Or were you serious yesterday when you lovingly looked into her eyes and said, “Honey, these are for you.”
Don’t think she didn’t count them before retiring last evening. You’re on thin ice here, Butch. With dull skates.
If you are apprehended in the act, you might attempt this line, “Honey, you remember our internal specialist told us both that we should reduce our sugar intake. So, this morning, I subjected my pancreas to these dangerous, horrible sugar hits, saving yours from the dangers of brobdingnagian metabolism.”
Or try an outright lie. “Yeah, the candies? I tossed ‘em.” Kinda truthful. Most of them you did toss. After eating the ones you liked. Actually you threw away those you rejected after sampling them.
She wouldn’t go through the garbage to retrieve those, would she?
Skate carefully here.
Of course, she might be relieved. “Yes. Nice idea Dear, but those truly were awful. Really old, I think. In what year did you buy them?”
Ouch.
Next up...the cards. Caution is again advised. Where is the card you gave her? Do you see it? If that $9.50 velvet laced heart from Hallmark is absent, you must assume she put it in a special place for safekeeping. That means you had better hang onto the card she gave you. Do not “inadvertently” dispose of it in the recycling box with the banana peels. Despite the cute picture of Dumbo the Elephant underscored in her lovely penmanship, “Always Thinking of You,” keep that card for a week. Refrigerator magnet! That’d work.
Keep telling yourself, “What she really meant was, she just wants to go to the circus.”
Be a good time to grab another candy. Hide the wrapper. (Evidence, Dumbo, evidence. Remember, no loose ends)
OK. What to do with the flowers? In three days they’ll look like a miniature weeping willow tree. Red petals—you did get red, right?—turn crusty from the outer to the inner edges. Like leprosy.
The big whiff is the key factor here. Do they stink? A successful flower exchange is indicated by her response after inhaling your aromatic gift.
So yesterday, did she smile or sneer after sniffing your fragrant flowers? Did she pull up short, snap her head back and grimace while professing, “Oh, Dear, these have such an odorous odor. I must reserve them for tomorrow.” To cover her coughing, did she fall to her knees in front of the kitchen sink, open the doors and frantically search for the Lysol? Did she spray it a couple of times, then inhale like a surfacing whale?
Don’t blame her, she probably just noticed the labels on the stems. Fresh from China.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.