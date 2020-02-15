Cunningham: Caution is advised

Ouch.

Next up...the cards. Caution is again advised. Where is the card you gave her? Do you see it? If that $9.50 velvet laced heart from Hallmark is absent, you must assume she put it in a special place for safekeeping. That means you had better hang onto the card she gave you. Do not “inadvertently” dispose of it in the recycling box with the banana peels. Despite the cute picture of Dumbo the Elephant underscored in her lovely penmanship, “Always Thinking of You,” keep that card for a week. Refrigerator magnet! That’d work.

Keep telling yourself, “What she really meant was, she just wants to go to the circus.”

Be a good time to grab another candy. Hide the wrapper. (Evidence, Dumbo, evidence. Remember, no loose ends)

OK. What to do with the flowers? In three days they’ll look like a miniature weeping willow tree. Red petals—you did get red, right?—turn crusty from the outer to the inner edges. Like leprosy.

The big whiff is the key factor here. Do they stink? A successful flower exchange is indicated by her response after inhaling your aromatic gift.