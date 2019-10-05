I’m sitting here wondering if posterity will record 2019 as the year Great Plains’ people developed webbed feet.
But enough of weather blues, there are more urgent issues which require your attention. Let’s talk concession stand workers. You know who you are. While everyone attends the game to watch the players, you put on an unwashed, oversized bib because every paid admittance translates into a trip for popcorn. Cannot have a sporting event without popcorn.
And if there is no popcorn, hell hath no wrath...
Fremont High band parents have served concessions over the past years, I believe. One kid musician equals four years of concession duty. There’s a blessing in that. Four years. Only four. Unless there is a second musician in the family and if so, well, you should have diverted that interest long ago.
The FPS concession worker sentence runs a full four years. There’s no option for probation nor parole.
Bergan’s Larry and Elaine Moore have donated the last half of their married lives to pushing soda and sweets. I understand their garage refrigerator has been established as an official depot by Hersheys and Mars.
There are two types of concession workers. One type does all the preliminary stuff. Ordering. Stacking. Arranging. The set-up.
The second type walks in 30 minutes prior to game time saying, “I can’t count change.” After one game behind the counter, they’ll not be seen again.
Face it, we’re in the 21st Century and we are still selling lollipops from a construction worker’s nail pouch? Oily brown bags of popcorn? Are we still selling stuff for 50 cents?
Sure. Because concession workers are volunteers. The best of humanity.
You think this is easy? Think of the politics. The potential for a misstep. Here, let me explain.
You have a line of beady-eyed Moms and Dads glaring at you as the popcorn machine is working overtime to turn kernels into gold. Two minutes to first serve or kickoff. The corn starts to roll just as the band begins the anthem. What do you do?
If you get all patriotic, you drop the popcorn scooper into the bin, stand with your hand over your heart, and let the corn burn because, let’s be honest here, the band is playing a new rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and it takes two and a half minutes. Kind of a lullaby, three-fourths waltz thing. Anything worse than the smell of burning popcorn intruding into the gym? I think not.
Or do you, in deference to the capitalistic spirit upon which this nation was conceived, ignore the anthem, put those overflowing popcorn bags into those eager hands, throw the money into the till while trying to add a plain M&Ms to the deal?
This is serious stuff, folks. Our national pride is at stake. Remember, when faced with working concessions, “the summer patriot and the sunshine soldier will shrink...”
Or something like that.
Be sure to thank these workers who give up watching the game in the quest to sweeten your experience. Because, the truth is, whether your team is competitive or not, the candy and corn are so very dependable.