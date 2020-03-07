Cunningham: Dear John C. Fremont

Forgive my intrusion into your spiritual space, Great Pathfinder, (You took on quite a few explorations during your time, I understand.), I hope this message does not disrupt your peaceful afterlife. I just thought you might like to know how one of your namesake towns is doing.
If you would have walked our streets March 7, 2019, you may have come upon residents who touted seemingly insurmountable differences in the community regarding several issues. Being a crack scientist, you may have concluded citizens who claimed your zip code truly disliked one another.
Well, Governor, (You were Governor of the Arizona territory during your time, I recall.), no one would have found fault with your logic. There was evidence of a variety of unraveling seams in the town’s fabric.
However if you rested your boots on a saloon bench for a couple of weeks, you would have witnessed the emergence of the true spirit of your town. And the power of the Platte River. Yeah the same river you followed during one of your very first forays through the Nebraska territory.
Peaceful, you called it. Or was that name a common one used by the Pawnee Tribes who lived here for centuries?
Well, Senator, (You served a short period as Senator from California, right?), you would have been proud to see your townsfolk get off their sofas and grab a shovel. No one seemed to argue much because standing elbow-to-elbow filling sand bags as fast as possible offers little time for debating.
Sorry, General, (You did serve in the Civil War, in Missouri, I believe.), I gassed out after one hour of sandbagging. Younger people’s work. I retreated to my truck and joined the transport team.
John, (May I call you John?), all of our arguing about every national, state and community issue succumbed to the sounds of spades scraping the concrete to the noise of the front-end loader dumping several tons of sand which attracted shovelers like spilled jelly attracts ants. We even spoke to one another without introduction.
Mr. Presidential candidate, (You did head the first ticket for that new, liberal, Republican Party, huh?), you’d a been right proud of us as we did not notice the color of the hands that tied the bags nor the accent of those who tossed them toward the water. We discovered all sweat is the same.
You would have been proud of the wall your citizens constructed along the railroad, southeast on Bell Street. Stretched nearly three-quarters of a mile. Bag by bag. Truck by truck. Hand to hand. We bordered the Platte. Held it back.
Visually, it was more impressive after the floodwaters returned home.
A community of people who claim your name did this, Sir. We did not know we could or would. But we did. Thought you’d like to know.
Sincerely,
Don
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.