Cunningham: Dear John C. Fremont

Forgive my intrusion into your spiritual space, Great Pathfinder, (You took on quite a few explorations during your time, I understand.), I hope this message does not disrupt your peaceful afterlife. I just thought you might like to know how one of your namesake towns is doing.

If you would have walked our streets March 7, 2019, you may have come upon residents who touted seemingly insurmountable differences in the community regarding several issues. Being a crack scientist, you may have concluded citizens who claimed your zip code truly disliked one another.

Well, Governor, (You were Governor of the Arizona territory during your time, I recall.), no one would have found fault with your logic. There was evidence of a variety of unraveling seams in the town’s fabric.

However if you rested your boots on a saloon bench for a couple of weeks, you would have witnessed the emergence of the true spirit of your town. And the power of the Platte River. Yeah the same river you followed during one of your very first forays through the Nebraska territory.

Peaceful, you called it. Or was that name a common one used by the Pawnee Tribes who lived here for centuries?