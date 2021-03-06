Cunningham: Does this shot make you smarter?

A masked lady held the door for me.
“Is this where I get that shot that is supposed to make me smarter?” I got the words out prior to passing her ‘cause I wanted to see the effect of my hysterical approach.
“Oh,” she faked a grin, “I...don’t... think...”
As I went by, I got the distinct impression she made a motion to the guy standing at the interior door. As I approached, he beat me to the punch. “Just follow the tables, Bub”.
So, no joking with Mr. Linedictator, I guess. I made my way along the east side of the room, passing a number of people sitting in strict rows, two chairs together, aligned along blue “X” floor markings.
I found myself at the registration table. Not to be deterred, I tossed it again. “Is this where I get that shot that is supposed to make me smarter?”
I got eye contact this time. A prerequisite for a fine joke. This guy was basically bald and under the current restrictions, little else could be said about his cranial appearance.
“Sure is,” he spoke carefully. “But you have to go to the horse barn for it.” He thumbed to his left.
You see, I struggle when I get to this point. He’s in the game. Do I play for more? Or admit he rallied quickly on this one and let him hold serve?
Suddenly, he was all “official like” and asked for my full name. “ID”ing myself typically ends the contest. Buzzkill.
I followed his nod toward a group of three women; one of whom held an orange flag on a pole. I gathered I was to sit where they were.
Not to be deterred, I innocently asked, “Is this where I get that shot that makes me smarter?”
“Oh, no,” The one with the flag laughed. “It doesn’t do that.”
“If it did,” the taller of the three chuckled, “I don’t feel it. Didn’t help me at all.”
The third, not-so-secretly motioned to a guy who was sterilizing chairs a row over. Twirling his spray bottle like a hungry gunslinger, he walked over, steel in his eyes.
“Problem?” He had mustache hairs wildly protruding through his mask and a large tuft of whiskers dangling below. He sat right down next to me, continuing to spin his disinfectant.
All progressed smoothly after that and I was told to wait fifteen minutes before exiting.
Five minutes passed and I spoke out loud, “E DOES equal...m...c...squared.” Then more loudly, “Pi NEEEEVER repeats.”
At ten minutes I made a break for the door. Faking out Mr. Linedictator, I got to my car just as he vainly “frisbeed” his clipboard at me. Smacked the trunk with a thud.
*******
The guy parked next to me slammed his car door shut. Huh? Geez, must have fallen asleep. Dang 65 degree days. Looked at my watch. Yep. Vaccination appointment time. Thirty minutes later, all done. Purely professional people... every one of them.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.