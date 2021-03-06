Cunningham: Does this shot make you smarter?

A masked lady held the door for me.

“Is this where I get that shot that is supposed to make me smarter?” I got the words out prior to passing her ‘cause I wanted to see the effect of my hysterical approach.

“Oh,” she faked a grin, “I...don’t... think...”

As I went by, I got the distinct impression she made a motion to the guy standing at the interior door. As I approached, he beat me to the punch. “Just follow the tables, Bub”.

So, no joking with Mr. Linedictator, I guess. I made my way along the east side of the room, passing a number of people sitting in strict rows, two chairs together, aligned along blue “X” floor markings.

I found myself at the registration table. Not to be deterred, I tossed it again. “Is this where I get that shot that is supposed to make me smarter?”

I got eye contact this time. A prerequisite for a fine joke. This guy was basically bald and under the current restrictions, little else could be said about his cranial appearance.

“Sure is,” he spoke carefully. “But you have to go to the horse barn for it.” He thumbed to his left.