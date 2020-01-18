Christmas Eve, 1954 held promise of a truly exceptional evening. With a chorus of angelic singers offering renditions of seasonal songs, a small group waited outside Dorothy Martin’s Oak Park, Illinois home to be rescued by the Guardians.
The flock had quickly mobilized as only a day earlier, Dorothy had received instructions as to how and where to await their departure from earth.
Yep. The Guardians were “spacemen.” Or aliens. Whatever. And Dorothy’s crowd was willingly prepared to be snatched from the planet.
Of course, no one, ahem, no being(s) showed. Which posed a problem for Dorothy. Had she misread the signals? Misinterpreted the signs? Tough, since this was not the first, but the fourth failure of the pack to connect with the evacuating extraterrestrials.
So now here come the drones. Various reports claim that lights, up to 20 or 30 in some cases, rip through the sky in a grid-like pattern. Seemingly searching. Observers from Yuma, Colorado, called attention to them some weeks ago.
Frankly, Coloradoans claiming to “see things that may or may not be there” can be readily dismissed because of...ah...hmmm...you know.
But when the orbs slipped into the Cornhusker state, invading the lives of the good folks of our Panhandle, well now, that’s a different story.
Like Van Helsing searching for Dracula, newspaper reporters, county sheriffs and middle schoolers in dire need of a 2020 science fair project, they all started scouring the night skies with hopes of documenting those flying coffins.
Facebook pictures proliferate. Can’t argue with Facebook.
You have free articles remaining.
From my chair, I see a direct connection between the drones. Dorothy’s tribe and the 500,000 who promised to “overrun Area 51” last July. (Security was bulked but when only a few dozen actually showed up, “overrun” was downgraded to “overhyped.” )
The way I see it, those aliens who posted on Facebook—oh yes they can—hoping to be rescued by the 500,000, are directing the drone deal.
Listen to me, would ya? I think these are the same “spacemen” who were to rescue Dorothy Martin and her people nearly six decades ago. After being apprehended, most likely by Eliot Ness and his Gmen, the creatures have been secluded in the desert all these years. It clearly follows that these same aliens are searching for Dorothy and the disappointed of ‘54.
You know what that means, right?
Aliens control Area 54! And the possibility that 500,000 would overrun the place must have struck fear into their hearts—if they have any.
So by utilizing drones, these aliens can stay out-of-sight while searching the Great Plains for people who still believe in that flying saucer.
Admit it. You know the type. Some live down your block.
Dorothy would be sooooo proud.
Did I tell you I’m a Trekkie? Kinda like Drac, too.