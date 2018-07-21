Certainly by now, the informal grapevine has reached you. Fox Alert! On Parkview Drive.
One neighbor claimed a sighting last Wednesday. Another dropped by with a warning, “Keep your pets inside.” Even the postal delivery babe swore she saw the beast.
Hearsay. Speculation. Delusions.
I was a skeptic. Until I saw him. Running at three quarter speed a half-block in front of me; darting under a tree, then back out like a robber when the alarm sounds. Gray. Pointed nose. Typical of his kin.
So I pulled up next to him, got out of the car and, as a widely respected professional journalist, asked for an interview.
“So what are you doing here?” I took out my reporter’s pad and licked the tip of my pencil.
“What are YOU doing here?” He didn’t blink. “We were here before you.”
“Well, that is true, the fox predates us in these parts.”
“Phox.”
“What?”
“Not fox. P...h...o...x.”
I admit to being caught off-guard. “What’s the big deal? It sounds the same.”
“Oh, there’s a difference. Like ant and aunt. You invite one to the picnic but typically,” he switched his tail, “both show up.”
“OK. So.. Why’d you change your name?”
“Didn’t. Grandpa did.”
I raised my eyebrow to elicit a greater explanation.
“We migrated from the North. But our red cousins had, how do I say this, poisoned the relations with your kind. They were ruthless. Mercenaries. Ate tame geese. Farm ducks. Laying hens. That sort of thing. Ruined our rep before we got a chance.” He licked his right paw. “So Grandpa changed the name to ‘Phox‘ to get a new start.”
“How’d that work out?”
His eyes narrowed, then relaxed. “He should have dug a little deeper.”
“So you’re gray.”
“So you aren’t color-blind.”
“Difference between red and gray? Help me out here.”
“I take it back. You must be color-blind.”
I decided to go for it. “People around here are afraid you’ll eat their cat.”
“Ever eat a cat? Rip through that hair only to bite into a scrawny muscled rat-on-steroids? Please. I have standards.”
“Little dogs, then?”
He waved his paw dismissively at me.
“Hamsters? Gophers?” I yielded to sarcasm. “Children under two?”
“Look, pal,” he batted a fly from his ear, “with all the trash your types toss into the cans—which you often place conveniently in your front yards—why would I hunt anything? Last night’s pizza. Fish the kids refuse to touch. Cans of fat drippings you let me lick clean. I don’t have to hunt. I just clean up after Parkview Drive.”
“Where do you sleep?”
“Who says I do?” He faked a yawn. “What’s more important, I know where you sleep.”
I stared him down with my best Joe Friday imitation. “Is that a threat?”
“Leave a bucket of chicken bones outside the backdoor tonight.” He slyly looked left; then right. “That’s all you need to know.”
He accelerated around the corner, zipped under an evergreen tree and disappeared.