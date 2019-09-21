You may have missed important news this week. Probably heard by now that Stanford can back up their white board messages and Husker football is back ‘cause we can pummel a MAC school at home. It’s really hot and probably gonna rain.
So the emergence of Presidential candidates for the 2028 election might have slipped by your radar.
Not to worry, I gotchyourback.
Bil E. Mixedup, who professes to be 50-50 in every issue, claims he will represent every American. To prove that, he changed his name to one which alternates vowels and consonants. His birth name was Angel de Beelzebub. He was born in Iowa. Bil has resurrected the Know Nothing Party. When asked why he chose an 1840s third party name, he turned his palms up, shrugged his shoulders and shook his head. When asked if his age, 101, should be a concern to voters, he reminded us that the 2020 election had too many young, 70-somethings running and reminded us of what happened then. Bil claims to be a time traveller.
Sacajewea Oman O’Leary announced last Wednesday. Her platform is based upon her success in business. In her opening promotion, O’Leary pointed to her astounding success in turning a profit of “more than a thousand percent according to her Dad” in her start-up. Gifted with a running hose, several left-over red Solo cups, ice from the garage refrig and a can of instant Lemonade, this young tycoon ended her first day at $8.75 to the good. When questioned about the uneven number—she charged a buck a cup—Sacajewea said one buyer only had three quarters. As a sign of her generosity and sympathy to the downtrodden, she sold the cup at a reduced price. However, when pressed, she admitted to filling the cup just past half-full. She is currently 9 years old. When the obvious problem emerged—that being you gotta be 35 years old to be President—she scowled at the press and retorted. “Is that all you got? Playin’ the age card? Your rules will not impact my candidacy because I expect to lose. So there!”
Grandchildren of Harold Stassen played a recording of his Presidential announcement. Again. Immediately, 4% of Minnesota voters sent donations.
Pat More, a current intern in the Senate, also threw the proverbial hat into the ring. Pat, who does not reveal gender through appearance nor speech, presented a unique approach to the 2028 race. “I’ve been groped, had affairs which I can later use to my advantage and have served every drunken Congressmen during Christmas celebrations,” More continued, “I have overheard waaay to much to recall—so I had to resort to taping. I have stuff on every man and woman on Capitol Hill, so much that I can claim to be a true candidate of any and all political parties. Potential Congressional inquiry members would be hesitant to ask me any questions. Besides, I have the best tag line in this century. ‘Vote More for President!’ Or how ‘bout, ‘More Votes for President!’. Then there’s ‘Vote for President More!’. Then the killer of them all, ‘More votes equals President More!’. See,” More displayed a ‘There’s More right here!’ arm shield tattoo. “I’ve got many More options,” More smiled.
Get your 2028 absentee ballot now.