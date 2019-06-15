So this is how 15-year-old dreams look.
Wednesday night’s baseball contest between Fremont and Casper—two locations with little daily contact—revealed the power of human imagination.
Thirty or forty young guys keeping their sights on fancier fields of which they can now only dream, repeatedly attempt to find that perfect release point for their heater. To pick up the spin of that cursed breaking ball a fraction of a second earlier. Hit the cutoff man! Hit the cutoff man, for Pete’s sake! He’s standing right there!
The younger boys of summer, playing America’s pastime.
Topped off by the muscle-flexing, purple- and orange- cow—name’s Bo Vine, M’ame, pleased to make yer acquaintance—minor league baseball now lives in Fremont.
How many of these players hit off a “T” as 5-year-olds? How many bad hops have left scars, physical and mental? Any player ever strike out with the bases juiced?
Yeah, they been through all of that. Now they are here, having traveled from all parts of the USA. Chasing that dream of the big leagues. I’m not talking about MLB here. Although the thought of a future big leaguer taking his hacks at Moeller Field stirs the blood a bit. These guys hope to play a larger role on their college squads next spring; to gain some cred during fall ball. To see more of the field.
Part of the price these guys pay for additional reps involves learning to keep a straight face. Can’t show disgust when the ump blows a call. There are only two of ’em and they gotta cover all the bases, literally. Can’t laugh at the horrible jokes that Bailey, the wild emcee with the amped mike, lobs intermittently toward the crowd. (How do you count cows? With a..cow..ting!) Completely pointless, yet admittedly harmless races between innings. Bailey even has a blindfolded child demonstrate the fine Nebraska art of cow-tipping.
You had to be there.
I found the fans to be most passionate about one particular Moo enticement. The beer batter. I don’t know how it is determined but some poor player from the opposing team—I’m guessing a guy hitting in the eight or nine hole—is designated as the beer batter. If he strikes out, beer is half price until the top of the next frame. I discovered this gem of knowledge only after buying my first brewski. Well, the guy never struck out anyway, so I guess waiting for the line-up to turn over does not guarantee a beer deal.
I like the seats with backs that have been installed in the stands behind home plate. Field looks in good condition. Fremont’s version of Fenway Park’s “Green Monster” yielded to a couple of Horsehead home run hitters. Oh didn’t I tell you? The Moo played the “Horseheads” from Casper. Is their mascot the delightful mare from the Godfather?
The evening was a load of fun. Pure enjoyment. And some of these guys can hit it.
Come watch the Moo. You’ll rediscover your youth at Moeller Field. And on every Fremont score, with apologies to the Baha Men, you must join in the chant...” Who let the cows out? Moo, Moo, Moo, Moo. Moo!”