Cunningham: Halloween celebration needs a soul cleansing

So tell me, is your favorite Halloween icon a witch saddled on a broomstick? A black kitty scurrying across Military in front of your truck? A blanket wearing kid insisting on a night in the pumpkin patch?

Maybe you prefer kids in ghost outfits stumbling over their sheets as they near your front door.

Perhaps you enjoy character costumes, themed to the latest super hero Hollywood production?

Wanna bet how many kids make themselves up to be the coronavirus on the 31st?

Let’s face it, Halloween is the time for the sickos to have their day—I mean, night.

Look around town. There are homes—which otherwise have cute flowers and “All Are Welcome” signs by the front door—with coffins in their driveways. Some have not dusted their outdoor cobwebs for weeks just so they can toss glitter on them and call it “seasonal decorations.”

Those tombstones will preclude mowing for two weeks.

If aliens followed us around on All Hallows Eve, would they not conclude that we haze our youngest by forcing them to run a gauntlet of disgusting images—some with sound—to grab a miniature bite of chocolate?