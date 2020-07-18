Cunningham: Happy, hot and humid Saturday

I can’t speak for you but I long for the days when our primary worry involved an asteroid from the Klingon Empire potentially smacking into us, superheating the ocean and causing a choking cloud of dust to encircle the globe.
Wonder if we’d wear masks then.
Instead of Dr. Fauci reminding me daily to wash my hands and cover my face with a modified bra, can’t I just go back to Miss Lee’s third-grade classroom where we met our P.E. requirements by practicing “duck and cover” at 10 every morning? Right before milk break.
I could still fit under my elementary school desk, there just wouldn’t be as much wiggle room.
Forgive me, dear reader, for giving in to the urge to return to a simpler time. It’s not that I just want all of this to simply disappear, but, well, yes, I do.
With baseball due to return, do I need to worry about the political affiliations of those MLB replay officials—the ones who make the final calls?
“Geez, it looks like he was out there but he has overcome so much in his life to get this far and rounding first base, he slipped on some ridges the groundskeepers left there by mistake. That was not his fault. I think we should let him stay at second where he’s safe.” Liberal Liam offered.
“Not a chance,” retorted Conservative Chuck, “he didn’t hustle enough.”
Let me go back to dirt-kicking the umps. Please.
By the way, will the Nationals get the benefit of every call? I mean, who wants to tick off Washington when they’re doling out cash?
You know what else? I long for a return to those glorious days of unwanted hugs, violations of personal space and revolting conversations punctuated by exchanges of bad breath.
You remember bad breath, don’t you? Before masks, day-old breath infected the assembly line, confounded verbal exchanges and often cleared the break room. Listerine and Juicy Fruit. Certs and Tic Tac. Skoal and Red Man. All were products that promised confidence during close conversations.
Okay…maybe not the snuff. Who needs gum when your breath reaches only your nostrils?
Look, if Fauci would have told us that wearing masks would put an end to the aromatic yuck factor of inhaling the foul breath of an all-to-close acquaintance, we woulda bought it straight up. Masks all around.
Now the NCAA is dimming the lights on the fall sports season. By itself, that will raise the temperature of Husker fans and you know what that means. False-positive Covid tests statewide.
Another sports solution. Rather than needlessly submit our NFL players to coronavirus, let’s replace this upcoming season by rerunning the games from the ’85 season. (Bear Down, Chicago Bears…I can get you the lyrics…)
Now for those of you who may be questioning my mental state, well, I’m questioning yours too.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
