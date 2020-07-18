Cunningham: Happy, hot and humid Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can’t speak for you but I long for the days when our primary worry involved an asteroid from the Klingon Empire potentially smacking into us, superheating the ocean and causing a choking cloud of dust to encircle the globe.

Wonder if we’d wear masks then.

Instead of Dr. Fauci reminding me daily to wash my hands and cover my face with a modified bra, can’t I just go back to Miss Lee’s third-grade classroom where we met our P.E. requirements by practicing “duck and cover” at 10 every morning? Right before milk break.

I could still fit under my elementary school desk, there just wouldn’t be as much wiggle room.

Forgive me, dear reader, for giving in to the urge to return to a simpler time. It’s not that I just want all of this to simply disappear, but, well, yes, I do.

With baseball due to return, do I need to worry about the political affiliations of those MLB replay officials—the ones who make the final calls?

“Geez, it looks like he was out there but he has overcome so much in his life to get this far and rounding first base, he slipped on some ridges the groundskeepers left there by mistake. That was not his fault. I think we should let him stay at second where he’s safe.” Liberal Liam offered.