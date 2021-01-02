Cunningham: Hold on to one another

Okay. It’s January 2nd. How many resolutions have you trashed by now?
All of ‘em? Yeah, not surprised. We all know the limits of your commitment. So look, as long as you have cleared yourself of any efforts toward improved health, more loving relationship and/or general betterment of life, how about I make some resolutions for you?
Let’s start with your Facebook account.
You may not post any more pictures of your dog, cat, horse, chicken, bird (caged or free), hamster, salamander (at home or on vacation), deer, pig, buffalo (bison), zoo resident or snake. Just stop it. Stop using your pet as click-bait. There are weirdos out there who would use your information to kidnap your snake. Even if it has a collar on it.
When I know the name of your pet as well as you do, one of us has to change. And it’s you.
In 2021, you political types must assume the aura of your arch-enemy. All of your posts must argue for the other side’s position - with the same conviction as you promote your ideology now. I guarantee by 2022, we’ll all more completely appreciate the other guy’s opinion.
For every half-hour you spend scrolling, you must purchase three advertised products. This will either get you off Facebook or cause bankruptcy. You decide.
You ought to get to a gym. Really. Two days ago, you and your sweetheart were all primed to get that workout membership and lose the cellulite. Now look at you. Sitting in front of a stack of Hungry Jacks sloshed with Log Cabin Extra-thick. Have you no shame?
Keep wearing the mask. And realize for those of us who detest smiling, the mask is a blessing. We can go out in public, you and I, without fear of being accosted by happy types who ask at the most inappropriate times, “What in Hades is wrong with you?” “Why so sad?” “Haven’t seen your cat on Facebook lately, did it die?”.
The COVID mask protects others and gives hope to those who seek anonymity. Both are desirable goals although I prefer the second. (Scrooge and the Grinch don’t just disappear in January. They live all twelve months.)
What about shoveling snow for the nurse who lives across the street? Ok, no. I agree, too nice. Too obvious. Instead, just leave a box of Hungry Jacks on the doorstep.
Now this one will be tough for many of you. Honesty matters in 2021...especially since there are no elections. Be refreshingly truthful, everybody. And that starts with you 65 year-olds who will swear on a pile of National Enquirers that you are 79, just to jump the line.
Look, I could go on-and-on in this column about what I think everyone else ought to do. If Tony would let me, I’d fill page 2. Since he has the common sense to limit, let me ask you to observe this one resolution... Hold on to one another. Hold close. These next three months may be very challenging.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.