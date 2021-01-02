Cunningham: Hold on to one another

You ought to get to a gym. Really. Two days ago, you and your sweetheart were all primed to get that workout membership and lose the cellulite. Now look at you. Sitting in front of a stack of Hungry Jacks sloshed with Log Cabin Extra-thick. Have you no shame?

Keep wearing the mask. And realize for those of us who detest smiling, the mask is a blessing. We can go out in public, you and I, without fear of being accosted by happy types who ask at the most inappropriate times, “What in Hades is wrong with you?” “Why so sad?” “Haven’t seen your cat on Facebook lately, did it die?”.

The COVID mask protects others and gives hope to those who seek anonymity. Both are desirable goals although I prefer the second. (Scrooge and the Grinch don’t just disappear in January. They live all twelve months.)

What about shoveling snow for the nurse who lives across the street? Ok, no. I agree, too nice. Too obvious. Instead, just leave a box of Hungry Jacks on the doorstep.

Now this one will be tough for many of you. Honesty matters in 2021...especially since there are no elections. Be refreshingly truthful, everybody. And that starts with you 65 year-olds who will swear on a pile of National Enquirers that you are 79, just to jump the line.

Look, I could go on-and-on in this column about what I think everyone else ought to do. If Tony would let me, I’d fill page 2. Since he has the common sense to limit, let me ask you to observe this one resolution... Hold on to one another. Hold close. These next three months may be very challenging.

Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.

