Cunningham: How about returning to traditions long forgotten?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No Christmas ham. Goose. Big one. Goooose. Preferably one with the head still attached. Blame that on Dickens. God bless us, one and all.

Bread pudding. Have no idea how to bake it. Or cook it. Or broil it. But it’s part of the table in so many Hallmark movies that it has to make the menu. Do you like nutmeg? I like nutmeg.

After dinner, make popcorn garlands and string the tree with them. Or cut strips of paper and make a chain. You do have some school glue under the sink, right?

Mistletoe may be available from Amazon but if you haven’t ordered by now, there’s not a prayer. So much for the family’s political extremists kissing and making up.

If you desire cooked chestnuts—and who doesn’t?—you must roast them on an open fire. Ideally, over a flaming yule log. Look, I know many of you have given up on Paul Bunyon. Too much work chopping those trees. Wimps! You know who you are. Gas fireplaces! That’s what you have. Or worse, fake ones with boring repetitive lights simulating a flame. The song immortalizes the virtues of real heat. So perhaps use the last of the Advent wreath candles to start a blaze in the bathtub...ah..OK. Maybe not.

The littles do not get toys. Only oranges...and peanuts in the shell...in brown paper bags.