Cunningham: How about returning to traditions long forgotten?

So let’s not put this year away without a last Herculean effort to make it one to remember, since 2020 has been so unremarkable.
Since we can’t celebrate Christmas as we normally would—extended car rides with naughty kids, endless lines at baggage drop-off, and weather events that are worse than the forecast—how about returning to traditions long forgotten?
You remember the old days, right? Your Uncle Tunoose talks about them between eggnogs.
Let’s set the scene for Christmas 2020, old school.
How about dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh? Perfect fit for the 35-degree forecast on the 25th. A horse can be found. Just ask around. The steed will need a mask unless from head to tail, the beast is six feet long. Yes, even horses...
What’s more family friendly than making a snowman on Christmas Eve? All you need is a few flakes and a magic silk hat. I’m sure Bob Missel has several for sale. Now the corn cob pipe might be an issue. Today’s combines pulverize every ear of corn. You may need to scour the corners of fields to find an intact cob. Of course, this is trespassing and theft. Just sayin’. Don’t call for bail.
A button nose should not be an issue. Your Grandma has a jar of them in her sewing basket. Eyes made outta coal? Oh yeah, 2020 has lots of coal.
No Christmas ham. Goose. Big one. Goooose. Preferably one with the head still attached. Blame that on Dickens. God bless us, one and all.
Bread pudding. Have no idea how to bake it. Or cook it. Or broil it. But it’s part of the table in so many Hallmark movies that it has to make the menu. Do you like nutmeg? I like nutmeg.
After dinner, make popcorn garlands and string the tree with them. Or cut strips of paper and make a chain. You do have some school glue under the sink, right?
Mistletoe may be available from Amazon but if you haven’t ordered by now, there’s not a prayer. So much for the family’s political extremists kissing and making up.
If you desire cooked chestnuts—and who doesn’t?—you must roast them on an open fire. Ideally, over a flaming yule log. Look, I know many of you have given up on Paul Bunyon. Too much work chopping those trees. Wimps! You know who you are. Gas fireplaces! That’s what you have. Or worse, fake ones with boring repetitive lights simulating a flame. The song immortalizes the virtues of real heat. So perhaps use the last of the Advent wreath candles to start a blaze in the bathtub...ah..OK. Maybe not.
The littles do not get toys. Only oranges...and peanuts in the shell...in brown paper bags.
Finally, and this is so important, you must finish the night with a fruitcake. At this juncture, it is perfectly fine to ask Uncle Tunoose to dig into his WWII trunk to bring out fruitcake he stored there during the Battle of the Bulge.
At midnight, everyone comes a-wassailing with a smoking bishop in hand.
Too much work? Eh. Then just let the kids have screen time.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
