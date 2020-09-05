Cunningham: How do we define lying today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An old saying I just made up goes something like this: “Lying is a fine art; a mathematical ratio of spoken word divided by an uncertain truth; a stanza that cannot be sung twice without discovery.”

My Irish ancestors appreciated a good lie. Nicely spun. Error-proof. Indisputable.

Remember dear reader, Irish lies are not of the vintage you witness nightly on television. Those lies only meander. Like those bison now wandering around Dawson County. “You are a bald-faced liar.” “No, you are the bald-faced liar.” And on and on…

Do you recall the days when lying wasn’t so prevalent? When telling a lie was…sinful?

If we held to those standards today, the confessional would require well-oiled, revolving doors.

When confronted back then, to avoid the stain of sin, we said, “Geez, Pastor, I was only fibbin’.” How wonderful to hide in that gray area!

So how do we define lying today when we can’t seem to agree as to what is truthful?

Are Trump and Biden just fibbin’? Please say yes. It’ll make the ads seem so much more palatable.