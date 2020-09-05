Cunningham: How do we define lying today

An old saying I just made up goes something like this: “Lying is a fine art; a mathematical ratio of spoken word divided by an uncertain truth; a stanza that cannot be sung twice without discovery.”
My Irish ancestors appreciated a good lie. Nicely spun. Error-proof. Indisputable.
Remember dear reader, Irish lies are not of the vintage you witness nightly on television. Those lies only meander. Like those bison now wandering around Dawson County. “You are a bald-faced liar.” “No, you are the bald-faced liar.” And on and on…
Do you recall the days when lying wasn’t so prevalent? When telling a lie was…sinful?
If we held to those standards today, the confessional would require well-oiled, revolving doors.
When confronted back then, to avoid the stain of sin, we said, “Geez, Pastor, I was only fibbin’.” How wonderful to hide in that gray area!
So how do we define lying today when we can’t seem to agree as to what is truthful?
Are Trump and Biden just fibbin’? Please say yes. It’ll make the ads seem so much more palatable.
Truth is, I learned early on all I needed to know about what is and what isn’t from my Great Uncle Ed. “Big Ed”, we called him, because, well, he was big and his name was Ed. Like most of the Cunningham uncles, he was a bachelor and could tell jokes to make you forget to eat the holiday potato soup my Mother prepared each Thanksgiving.
Fact-checking had not become a thing back then and frankly, no researcher would have been able to keep up with Big Ed anyway.
We nieces and nephews tried to listen close and slurp our soup between stories, because Mom did make a good potato soup.
Irish lying typically involves a pint and a pub, but if a pub isn’t available, Big Ed could make any room work.
Had Trump and Biden shared a pint with him, the two politicians would have gotten smoked.
Big Ed lived on Buzzard’s Roost. It’s a real place just north of Eddyville. You really should see its draw and jagged cliffs. Those outcroppings are large and once a summer, a horse and wagon still travels the ruts to visit the now abandoned sod house. I have a faint memory of visiting once as a kid. Big Ed had rattlesnake skins stretched between two posts for reasons about which I never inquired. Big skins. Big snakes. A spade leaned against the soddy with yuck all over it. I didn’t ask.
I did ask about the name once. Why Buzzard’s Roost? Big Ed put his hands in his Key overalls and pointed to the draw. “At night,” he began, “buzzards will fly up the draw there for the night.. Get going pretty fast. They fly backwards so their tail feathers stick in the cliffs and then they just roost like that overnight.”
Honestly now, wouldn’t you vote for Big Ed for President?
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
