The award-winning musical “Come From Away” says it wears off. The initial push. The adrenalin. Those Gander, Newfoundlanders should know. They lived it.
Fulfilling the needs of over 7,000 people on a single day’s notice qualifies them as experts in the field of crisis response. After the planes flew away later in the week of 9/11, the town returned to its former self. Routine. Secure relationships. Dissenting opinions. Local celebrations. Life as it was.
So it goes for Fremont? Maybe.
Do you feel different? Does our town have an alternative vibe to it, an undercurrent which we seek in weekly church services but rarely see on such a scale? Have you felt ill-at-ease because, well, you just can’t do very much to help out? Are you wondering when this will all just go away? If it is attainable, what is the next normal?
Take one trip over the overpass, you’ll see portraits of drying sadness. The water continues to damage.
The water filled the shelters with the displaced as full as it filled basements with goo. Both have been out of their element for too long.
Where will we be in August? What will our commitment be then? Will we be changed? Will we allow that change to occur?
By random invasion, the water exposed the slender border between “have” and “need,” a dividing line which, over the years, never seems to move much. Like other towns, areas around Fremont have become like anchors, property that locks people in place. They live there; we live over here. Some rent; others buy
The water brought us together. Like the passengers at that Gander airport, the water forced a new photographic angle, one with all of us at the center of the mess. A selfie of intense, undeniable awareness.
We’re different now, aren’t we?
And that new perspective which brought us together? Filling bags with sand. Pretty simple process, huh? Anyone can do it. (Once we figured out the bags arrived inside out, the process proceeded more efficiently.). Setting up cots. Instructions weren’t really necessary. Got that done quickly. Putting together meals on a massive scale? There are a few grandmothers still around who fed twelve kids three times a day. And the dike builders. The water discouraged but did not deter those drenched to the knee.
Properly, we raise a toast to our more generous side. #NebraskaStrong #IowaStrong. Sure it’s the 21st century. We cheer all those who dove in, so to speak, to ease the burdens of others. It’s a good feeling.
Now fast forward to August. School’s on the horizon. Late summer trips are begging to be included before that family schedule changes. Husker football promotion will reach its zenith if that crescendo is even possible to attain.
How will we be changed? Will we continue to scour our people for signs of this spring’s destruction? Will we cross the Platte mentioning quietly, “Man I never thought...” Will we continue to “see”?
How did the water change us? Perhaps a better phrasing would be, “How shall the water change us?”