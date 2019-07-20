Choices. Choices. Choices. What to pick?
The heat strongly encourages us to guzzle a couple of tons of fluids today. I believe the American Medical Association concurs. Every weather forecaster screams “Drink Plenty!”
So, OK. OK. I got the message.
As a lifelong consumer of Coca-Cola, I tend to the red label. As a member of the New generation, I have enjoyed a Pepsi every now and then also. But all health experts warn of the dangers ingested sugar poses to your heart, gut, waist, cells, brains, posterior, libido, liver, kidneys and overall intelligence.
So now, let’s find an alternative drink.
Monster. Those big cans scare me off. Do I really want to consume all of that? My kids tell me that most of these “new” drinks on the market are “Anxiety in a Can” products. “Caffeine, Dad.” They smirk at me. “Look at the label.”
But I need cooling off here. I just finished mowing the stupid lawn.
What about Red Bull? I have a son who swears by it. Keeps him going, he says. Buys two every day prior to reporting to work.
Maybe it’s lame, but I raised a few red bulls on the farm. I just can’t see drinking one. I know, I know. It’s just the icon. But still...
I hear Bang Energy Drink is good. Pretty decorations on the can. Cool flavors. Who can resist “Citrus Twist”? Or the trademarked “Blue Razz”? Is there a better name than “Cherry Blade Lemonade”?
Bang even caters to the bread’s upper crust with “Champagne”!
Like many of these energy products, the marketers encourage consumption within a full physical workout.
OK. That leaves me out. I told you, I just finished mowing. Behind a self-propelled. That’s all I got.
Now don’t go all green on me and tell me to “drink water”. The more aggressive of you may suggest I actually remove a glass from the cupboard, dump some ice into it, stick it under the running tap and - oh it’s so gross to say this in a public column - drink the tap water! NOOooo.
Every drop of liquid that touches the modern tongue must originate from a capped or sealed container. Do you know where tap water comes from? Underneath the ground! Don’t tell me all the worms and bugs and garbage don’t invade every part of the Ogallala Aquifer. It is an embarrassment to admit this, dear reader, but since confession is good for the soul...in my younger, more stupid years, I often drank from the hose.
Don’t judge me.
Lemonade is too sweet. Kool-Aid is so Hastings. Alcohol just makes a fella want to drink more.
So, I am left with iced tea. A slice of lemon, if available, enhances the appeal. I prefer the original recipe which dates, primarily, to the World’s Fair in 1904. I curse the person who, in a moment of obvious mad delirium, dumped in sugar creating “sweet tea”.
That makes it Red Bull tea. Hey, now there’s a budding opportunity...