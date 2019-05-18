Made an egregious error this week. One of the worst decisions ever. You know the feeling when, right before you take a step, there’s that awful sensation—you just know it’s leading to a bad end? And yet you put that foot down. Walk right into it.
Last Monday, in a moment of mental lapsation (is that even a word? I think not.), prior to clicking on the box next to: “I accept the terms and conditions”, I chose to read all the terms and conditions.
Well, I thought I was proving a point. Serious here, should I sign my checkmark signature to a four-page, twenty-nine paragraph document without reading it? Why would anyone do that?
Sure I do it all the time, you say. It’s just verbiage and lawyer-speak, you assert. Insurance CYA. Nobody in their right mind reads that stuff!
How do you know? Without actually reading it.
Look, we live in days where we don’t accept any fact as true unless we like its source. Outright lies are vociferously defended in the name of loyalty, continuance of marital vows and a reasonable semblance of familial accord.
Face it, we are sheep. And because of that universal, undeniable truth, we skip reading the “Terms and Conditions.”
So what if section 6(a) said: “All siblings of the signer must, upon their death, be sent to one of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museums. Their heads will be mounted on poles in the “Vlad the Impaler” souvenir/boutique shop. If no siblings survive the signer, his/her spouse will do fine. If unmarried, his/her first neighbor to the west of last known address will suffice.”
Does this ruin your Saturday pancakes?
What about subsection (ii) under number 13?
“The signer will be expected to pay all unpaid parking fines and library book late fees accrued to today’s date in his/her city and personally provide daily pen clean-up at the local Humane Center.”
I found a real problem in Section 23.
“The signer, in a show of true patriotism, will swear to create and place on their facebook account, five (5) messages of support for the opposition party. The messages must pertain to the upcoming Presidential election and must be 100% sincere. (OK...80%) Further, the signer must agree to enter the polling booth on November 3, 2020 and consider, even if for a moment, NOT voting a straight ticket.”
How’s the breakfast pork taste now?
When we all so quickly dismiss the “Terms and Conditions” at the bottom of every computer upgrade, we are trusting the ideals of some 19-year-olds who initiated their upstart tech company right after watching “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” For the 37th time.
Do you really want to know that company’s terms and conditions? Read ‘em next time?
So you are just going to keep checking boxes and hoping, right?
See you at the museum.