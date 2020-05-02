Cunningham: I feel for Young Romeo

Sad, isn’t it? High schoolers are missing their spring play, senior prom, and pomp and circumstance. We’re all sad about that as we should be.
However, I maintain there’s one rite-of-passage about which we ought to be concerned. And if our human race is to continue, we cannot continue to ignore this situation.
How does a 17-year old summon the courage—in the COVID era—to ask her out on a first date? Stop laughing. Erase that smirk. Wash your hands.
This is serious.
Look at this from Young Romeo’s view. He needs the car. And when Dad says, “I don’t care but you’d better ask your Mother,” YR is doomed.
Mom is going to ask, because we are all quarantined, why he needs the car? He must convince her that: (1) he needs “alone time” to deal with the perils of excessive solitude in the castle or (2) that another viewing of “Zombieland” might encourage him to join up or (3) a two-hour whirl around Fremont, watching the sunset with a gentle breeze softly moving his hair, is just what the doctor ordered to soothe his fevered soul.
“What’s her name and do I know her parents if she has any?”
Poor YR, he has just learned a life lesson. Mothers have anti-aircraft radar when it comes to any hint of approaching relationships. Their maternal instinct to dissect dating data rivals that of Dr. Fauci’s empirical graphs.
“Where are you going to take her?” She answers her own question. “No movies. No junk food unless,” she will square him up now, “you think a great first date is sitting in the parking lot spilling ketchup on your shirt.”
By now, Dad has picked up on the whiff that his son is possibly entering the courting stage and so he joins the interrogation, “Six feet social distancing. From everyone. What do you not understand about that, son? Maybe you want the truck? She could ride in the cargo area.”
I feel for Young Romeo. Poor guy hasn’t even mustered the courage to call Sweet Juliet and yet his parents have already played several COVID-19 laced “do not date” cards.
But I must confess my optimism. Romeos have solved more challenging situations than a virus-based, first-date interrogation. Today’s Romeos are no exception.
“I’ll just drive the square with her, Mom.”
Whoa, way to put your vast knowledge of Fremont’s history to good use, YR. Kudos. Now you got your foot in the car door. Your parents drove the square and loved it. They can’t deny tradition. That’d be Un-American.
Confident now since he hurdled the first obstacle, our young Romeo now faces the toughest task of all mankind. Does he call his beloved? Text? Email? Offer her an eight-point questionnaire concerning the coronavirus and slip in, “Will you go out with me Saturday if I bring a can of Lysol?” at number 6?
Maybe a private message. “Would you be available for a date this Saturday? Asking for a friend.”
Courage. That first call. Takes bravery and courage.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
