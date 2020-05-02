Cunningham: I feel for Young Romeo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sad, isn’t it? High schoolers are missing their spring play, senior prom, and pomp and circumstance. We’re all sad about that as we should be.

However, I maintain there’s one rite-of-passage about which we ought to be concerned. And if our human race is to continue, we cannot continue to ignore this situation.

How does a 17-year old summon the courage—in the COVID era—to ask her out on a first date? Stop laughing. Erase that smirk. Wash your hands.

This is serious.

Look at this from Young Romeo’s view. He needs the car. And when Dad says, “I don’t care but you’d better ask your Mother,” YR is doomed.

Mom is going to ask, because we are all quarantined, why he needs the car? He must convince her that: (1) he needs “alone time” to deal with the perils of excessive solitude in the castle or (2) that another viewing of “Zombieland” might encourage him to join up or (3) a two-hour whirl around Fremont, watching the sunset with a gentle breeze softly moving his hair, is just what the doctor ordered to soothe his fevered soul.

“What’s her name and do I know her parents if she has any?”