So I’m standing here at the hair care section. This particular counter interests me less and less as the years go on. My visits now ... semi-annual. In winters prior, I could get by with scrunching a scarf up around my neck to ward off a head cold. Last week, I invested in a wool fedora to counter the glaringly obvious.
At this stage in life, which hair care product am I supposed to purchase?
Now here’s one. Guarantees volume enhancement. What the devil does that mean? Does each hair strand double in size? Triple? After three days of enhancement, will my hair be likened to a beehive? Will passersby point, video and post?
Here’s another alleging to employ the finest of fruits to revitalize and re-energize my roots. At the stump, I surmise, ‘cause every person you meet immediately investigates your roots. Apple or peach? Hmmm. Watermelon sounds good. Seems it’d be better in July. If a product manufacturer had its ducks in a row, would it not make better use of the marketing budget to promote turnips and potatoes as root strengtheners? Applying carrot-based root creams makes more sense than “ultra-essence of lemon.”
This one claims to moisturize. Shoot, I have been shampooing wrong all these years. I’ve always used water as moisture.
OK. I’m putting this one back on the shelf. Says it will create a “lovely sheen” in my hair. I don’t do “lovely.”
All right, here’s the man’s section. Has to be because the first containers — all dark in color — promote dandruff control. By the way, whatever happened to dandruff? Back in the day, Americans fought a war against the stuff. Some sunk so low as to call it “dry scalp.” Others used scary words like “flakes” threatening the appearance of “white spots on your jacket.” I am leaning toward two bottles of dandruff control ... extra strength. In italics.
Hmmm. Extra strength. What does that mean? Seems to imply the regular stuff has been watered down. Not as potent? Does extra strength suggest a mighty mixture of apple and peaches? If I buy volume-enhancing, moisturizing, extra strength hair shampoo, will TSA allow me to board the plane?
Do I need conditioner? All right. Dumb question. Who needs to spend additional shower minutes just to let another slimy substance descend along the fault lines to the drain?
I know. I know. Shampoo and conditioner are offered for sale in the same vessel. I’m not totally hair care inept.
But what of the process? If you read the labels closely, the shampoo bottle says “lather, rinse, repeat.” Then follow with conditioner. So, scientifically speaking, the lathering precedes and, therefore, enables, the conditioning. But as a combination stored in a single receptacle, the mixture emerges as a glob in my hand. That’s gotta destroy the science!
Wait. Here’s a purplish canister with a push thingy on top. I like push thingies. I like purple.
Done.