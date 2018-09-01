Our daughter is getting married Sunday.
The journey has been a long one, but the aisle is right in front of us. The meaning of these last steps, oh how I am scouring life’s thesaurus for an appropriate expression.
Marriage marks the death of the single; the dawn of the couple. Increasingly, that’s a charmless transition in the 21st century. People are either in a “relationship” or “in a civil union” or “an open relationship” or “separated.” I can’t keep up.
It’s complicated. Oh, right, that’s another option.
Today, simple keystrokes reflect these signature life alterations. The slope is more than just slippery, it’s greased.
So why did my daughter choose to be married Sunday?
Depending upon your definition of expert and data, American couples divorce at rates between 42 and 53 percent. Which places us tenth in the world. (Come, USA peeps, let’s climb to No. 1.)
Courtships are reduced to TV episodes with commercial sponsors and “cliffhangers” to get you to watch next week. I am certainly not a romantic but, when looking lovingly into my chosen’s eyes, I would not pause to convince her she should use Irish Spring on those armpits. Admittedly old school, I foolishly assumed that romance still leads to marriage. Not tuxedos and gossip and Axe.
In this collage of mixed signals about fluid relationships, my daughter is getting married. Why?
I am not a helicopter Dad. Don’t even go there. I do not circle the block. I would however, like to know where the next “perfect Colorado Dad” in a “perfect marriage” with a “perfect family” is.
Face it, when one becomes two, life’s dangers can be doubled.
So why is she insistent on marriage? Why not stay close to me so I can provide protection?
Stepping down that aisle....my stomach hurts.
Did I mention she is marring an amazing man? One who has endured more life switchbacks than a more generous God would have allowed?
Did I tell you about his quick smile? Have I described his gentle demeanor?
Did I share that he practiced his proposal so often during his work hours that his co-workers could have borrowed the lines and proposed by proxy?
Am I over-thinking when I fear Donald Trump may tweet about my daughter’s wedding?
No, thank you, I’m fine. Just set the drink down over there.
I hate to admit this, but my wife’s parents may have entertained a few of these concerns when I married their little girl. I’m sure they were fleeting. Their concerns, that is. I would not want you readers to think my in-laws would desire their daughter to flee. Of this, I am somewhat certain.
Strange, I want my daughter to be married. And to stay with me. To be a grown woman with a family of her own. And yet, to come home to trick-or-treat with me at Halloween. Got to get a grip on this. I’m half-way down the aisle.