Cunningham: Is anything funny anymore?

I can tell you haven’t laughed yet. And that worries me.

Maybe watch Blazing Saddles? A more offensive script would be difficult to create. Never make the screen today. Mel Brooks broke every possible more, folkway and cinematic law. Remember the eating-beans-around-the-campfire scene? (Oh, for the days of disgusting, middle school humor.)

As a passing note, making light of bodily functions has become taboo. Also, barfing, hurling and worshiping the oval throne are not only better-off-forgotten college images but, alas, potentially fodder for lawsuits in 2030. (You want to be a judge? Really?)

Word to the wise: beware of those funny, water cooler discussions about your co-workers ineptitudes. Whispered disparaging comments about that new kid could land you in Slandersville. Hungry lawyers people. Hungry...wait? That was not to imply we should joke about lawyers. Or that all lawyers are ill-fed. Or that we should feed ill lawyers. Dare not poke fun at lawyers. Nooooo. Neveeeer. (Somebody call 911!)

How many of you have wound up in Facebook jail for your attempts at humor? Probably deserved it, you Gen Y aristocrats. Hope you got it for assaulting us boomers. Can’t joke about your elders. You should know better. We have our ways of getting even which includes falling asleep during Thanksgiving dinner at your place.