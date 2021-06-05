Cunningham: It’ll take commitment

Mike Roth is another veteran. He took on the rodeo when no one wanted to take on the rodeo. He lives retired in Bellevue, yet continues to support Fremont.

Jennifer Fisher is our fundraiser. Due to her work, we have received contributions from new sources this year. What an addition!

Let me introduce you to Bill and Phyllis Green. I bet you don’t know them. Those two constructed today’s Clemmons Park venue where presentations that once sat in city park now find additional space for their historical representations. If you want old-school, the Greens have it for you on the east side of town.

Ruth Fischer took over the festival’s finances..for the third time in the festival’s history. And, once again, got the ducks back in the row.

Tracy Kaiser organizes the hot spot of the festival...the information booth. And two years ago brought the 9-11 memorial to town. Board Member of the Year stuff.

What about Liz Rayl? She’s done it all. From creating the “Shadows” tour to working with Youth Activities to now, taking on the car show. It’s a fair question, “Is there anything she can’t handle? Her son, Tyler, is our Board Secretary and all-around worker. Yeah, he’ll be a Senior in high school this upcoming fall.