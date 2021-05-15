Cunningham: It’s all about the lines

I see the forecast includes rain off and on for the next week. That’s why I mowed Thursday. I mulch; bagging takes too much of an effort and yes, I am too old to care so don’t waste time judging me.

Like most of you, I cut grass once a week. I have no commendable reason to continue this strange, seven day repeating task. Like you, I just grow the blades to chop them off. Tradition. Whatever.

Now I am in awe of my neighbor who evidently prides himself on having the straightest mow lines in the ward.

For those of you who have never pushed a mower, its wheels leave lines in the bent grass. So after making a round in the front four acres, those lines are either straight or a bit curvy. Passers-by will notice. Or so I have been told.

See, if you can’t mow in a steady, unwavering line, your lawn is trash. So is your house and your car. You probably don’t keep a tight-fitting lid on your trash can. Your dog is a mutt.

It’s all about the lines, folks.

Now I have heard some blame it on a disappearing six-pack. Of this excuse, I know nothing. But if the plea carries no weight in court - “Judge, I only had a couple!” - then it is also inadmissible in the neighborhood kangaroo courts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}