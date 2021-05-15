Cunningham: It’s all about the lines

I see the forecast includes rain off and on for the next week. That’s why I mowed Thursday. I mulch; bagging takes too much of an effort and yes, I am too old to care so don’t waste time judging me.
Like most of you, I cut grass once a week. I have no commendable reason to continue this strange, seven day repeating task. Like you, I just grow the blades to chop them off. Tradition. Whatever.
Now I am in awe of my neighbor who evidently prides himself on having the straightest mow lines in the ward.
For those of you who have never pushed a mower, its wheels leave lines in the bent grass. So after making a round in the front four acres, those lines are either straight or a bit curvy. Passers-by will notice. Or so I have been told.
See, if you can’t mow in a steady, unwavering line, your lawn is trash. So is your house and your car. You probably don’t keep a tight-fitting lid on your trash can. Your dog is a mutt.
It’s all about the lines, folks.
Now I have heard some blame it on a disappearing six-pack. Of this excuse, I know nothing. But if the plea carries no weight in court - “Judge, I only had a couple!” - then it is also inadmissible in the neighborhood kangaroo courts.
To hide my lack of accuracy, I mow long ways. You know, parallel to the street. This forces the interested to actually turn into my driveway to determine if I have the skills to mow Yankee Stadium.
Important to this discussion is the type of grass-cutter employed. I push, although I confess I purchased a machine which helps me get from one end of my turf to the other. Others ride. That’s so not fair.
Riders have larger wheels; leave less defined wheel marks. The rider does not succumb to heat exhaustion or leg fatigue...both of which result in weary lines near the end of the mow.
Owners of rider mowers cheat, pure and simple. They get to claim they are engaged in a disgusting job while, in reality, they are just sitting down while the mower moves them at a pace of a snail with asthma.
However, the true sign of lawn failure rests not with the green, but the dot of yellow which dares to emerge overnight.
You’ve seen those Facebook clips of an African cheetah mauling a lame gazelle, right? Well, that overgrown house cat has nothing on the lawn aficionado who spies a dandelion at dawn.
The classic line of the Wicked Witch of the West -”These things must be handled de-li-cate-ly” - is lost under the assault of the hoe, shovel and a cup of full strength Weed-Be-Gone. The offending plant is unceremoniously thrust into the air accompanied by a primal scream, “My lawn! Greenest! Straightest!”
Geez, why don’t we return to WWII days and plant “victory gardens”?
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.