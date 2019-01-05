So the tree is down and you’ve scraped that fake frost from the front window. The last of the sugar cookies got tossed yesterday because, well, new year’s resolution.
January is here.
Kind of a shame to be the month which has to follow fa-la-la-la, the red nose and expedited gift return lines.
Poor January.
We need to create a new buzz. Why exhaust ourselves as the ball descends just to collapse at the beginning of the year? There’s a better way, people.
Let’s start with an admission...you really didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, did you? No one ever does unless you bought it yourself. And then you probably got the wrong color.
And that crap about “All parents want is the presence of their children around the tree”? Pleeeze. Parents want presents! Money is fine. Gift cards too. Bring it!
Ok. Maybe having the grandkids around the tree does make the season bright. But, doggone it, they all went back home. And now it’s January.
So here’s what I propose. A day of sleep. Let’s call it, Third Thursday Hibernation Day.
On the third Thursday of the first month of the year, everyone takes a day to curl up in a shaggy quilt—merchandisers, are you listening?—and sleep for a full day. Preparations include surrounding yourself with drinks in those YETI containers, so that they stay cold. Or hot. Spread some Ritz around so that in the event you rollover, the crunch will awaken you. Eat the remaining crackers. Keeps the metabolism going. Bathroom breaks are allowed, but discouraged. We need to look forward to something in January.
Those who are gainfully employed, take heart, you too can participate at your workplace. If you can gain 100% involvement, no one will feel remorse when no significant accomplishments are marked during the workday. (As if...) Plus, since all are sleeping, you get a day’s reprieve from the gal one cubicle over who trims her nails from 10:30 to 11 every day.
For a holiday icon, we must select an animal who represents the best of sleeping, cuddliness and cute. Bears. Gotta be. January’s new holiday mascot are Bears.
Who did not have a teddy bear in their arms by age two? Who reminds you to “douse all campfires”? Who outsmarts the Ranger and loves pic-a-nic baskets? Bears! All Bears.
Did Goldilocks attempt her break-in at Elephant Ridge? At Kangaroo Estates? No. She went to visit the three fearsome bears, where she obviously felt somewhat at home.
Love those Bears. All of them.
So on the Third Thursday of January, all people should receive a shaggy quilt from their family/friends/contact list. Ship early. On this holiday, delivery people will be home asleep in their quilts. Criminal types will be snoring away so law enforcement can rest easy too. No sales, no enterprise, no commercial activity whatever. Everyone just sleeps for a day. Like a Bear in hibernation.
Don’t think the Bears are all that?
Then just watch Sunday, as the Bears prove their dominance in the NFL playoffs You can wrap up in that shaggy quilt you bought yourself for Christmas.