Cunningham: Just tear, rip and submerge

Tear down those statues? Rip words from our vocabulary? Submerge distressing symbols in abandoned sewers?

Heck, yes, I’m all for the cancel culture.

Now you may choose to disagree here and that’s your right, but really, do you want to remember EVERYTHING? And by that I mean evvvv...ery...thing in your past?

Of course, I can’t speak for you, however, I will make a valiant attempt anyway. How did it go when you asked out your first date, guys? How many times did you practice what you were going to say...and yet you stumbled and blurted! Hmmm. Yeah. Maybe forget that one?

And gals, how did you respond when you “settled” for the first guy who asked you to prom only to accept a later offer from your prime target. What excuse did you create?

Bad. Bad. Stupid. Bad. Memory.

But, hey! No worries. Cancel culture is here for you. Just tear, rip and submerge.

Or this one?