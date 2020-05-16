Cunningham: Lines, lines everywhere are lines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is pain in waiting in line. Not a dull pain like a stained ankle. Not sharp, like appendicitis. “Waiting in line” pain is a blend of nervousness, anticipation and the sudden urge to bolt and forget the whole thing.

For me, when I hit the drive-thru, I like to order, pay and go. If there’s a couple ahead of me, I typically forgive them for ruining my day. Most likely, they did not intend to slow me down. Or cause another of my YouTube-worthy, public melt-downs.

Believe me, no one wants to see any more of those.

Take last Tuesday night, my wife and I decided to support our local dining establishments. So we set out at 6:35 to hunt for food.

Lines everywhere. EVERYWHERE! I’m serious. Like cowboys circling a chuck wagon, vehicles surrounded every burger place in town. If there’s anything worse than waiting in a line, it’s when that line is composed of cars. We buy cars to get us to where we want to go, fast. And some are more comfortable than our sofas. But I don’t want to be comfortable when waiting; I don’t want to wait at all.