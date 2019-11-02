A backyard streak of red turbulence drew my attention. My quick lean toward the window allowed a clear view of a beautiful tail which confirmed the sighting. He was back. The Parkview Drive fox had returned.
Sensing an opportunity for a followup interview, I leapt toward the kitchen drawer to grab a pencil and some post-it notes—you use what you like, I’ll use what I like—and raced out the back door.
His tail was still visible a half block west as he slid around a couple of bushes and whirled past three garbage containers. He ran without haste. At a quick, but not frantic pace.
Yeah, you could call it a fox trot.
I turned on the jets. Anticipating his desire for seclusion, I deduced his best safety option would be the Clarmar culverts. I saw him enter the south one. I skidded to a stop, taking up a position immediately above the culvert. I was waiting when he attempted to exit on the north.
Yeah, I outfoxed him.
“What are you doin’ back here?” I startled him, I could tell. “Back in town, I see.” I licked the end of my pencil, pleased with myself for gaining the advantage.
His eyes narrowed a bit. “Oh, sure,” he smirked. “I remember you.” He eased into a half-crouch, facing me. “Word on the river is you got chickens.” He took his front paw and slid it alongside his canines, apparently sharpening them.
“But they’re south,” I countered. “A few blocks from here. In a concrete building.” I turned my hands up. “Couldn’t get to them if you tried.”
“Transport?” He sat back and admired his tail as he moved it back and forth.
“Trucks. Semis. And the birds are enclosed in wire cages.”
“Wire?” His eyes lit up. “Reeeeaaallly.” He opened his mouth wide, then snapped it shut. “Don’t suppose a leg would ever extend outside the wire, would it?”
“You wouldn’t eat a single piece of a chicken, would you?” I asked with a cringe.
“You do.”
I felt my face blush. While I attempted to collect myself, he suddenly chomped on some grasses and chewed resolutely.
Yeah, he was eating foxtail.
“How did you survive the spring floods?” I tried changing the topic. “Did you lose your den?”
“Ever seen my vixen?” The smirk returned. “I’d move the den to Kansas to keep her around. She and the pups? We just moved up the ridge a little. We were fine.”
“So if I understand you correctly you...”
He gave me a look that dared me to say it out loud.
Yeah, he dug a foxhole.
“So the waters didn’t harm you,” I pretended to write something while I searched for another question. “That’s a good thing. Ahmm, then was your summer hunting impacted in any way. Easier? More difficult?”
He spit out the last of the grass. “Is this all you want to talk about?” the fox asked sarcastically. “How’s the family? How’d the flood go? These major topics for you? How do you keep your job anyway?”
“Ok, Mr. Sly Red Fox,” I folded my arms. “Just what do you want to discuss?”
“What’s wrong with impeachment? How about climate change? The Nationals winning?” He was getting all wound up now. Readying to bolt.
“Well, I am pleased to see you are keeping up with...” I yelled at him as he started to run south. “...Fox News.”