Cunningham: Seeking Hamlet's wisdom

TO BE OR NOT…

To mask or not to mask?

To school or not to school?

To Republican (Democrat) or not to Republican (Democrat)?

These are today’s questions, Hamlet. We seek your medieval wisdom. That’s right, today’s audience comes to you, a make-believe 17th century looney, for counsel.

To football or not to football?

To seed or not to seed?

To vote by mail or not to vote by mail?

Ham-bro, where are you when we need you? We need your timeless, yet admittedly off-beat vision. We need reassurance that, unlike you, we aren’t going nuts.

Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slants and angles of outrageous media fortune…

To be accurate or not to be accurate?

That’s everyone’s question.

Where did you go for solid intel, Ham-pal? BBC? Reuters? Bromley’s Livery Stable and Pub? How did you make tough decisions back then? Cobblestone/parchment/shears?