Cunningham: Step away from that shovel

I do not know this for certain, but this family member may also be the one who, after spending hours researching game results, announced the creation of the perfect NCAA basketball tournament bracket a few weeks ago.

Yet, you are the one wasting time.

Wait a couple of weeks. And when you cannot resist any longer, take a deep breath. Envision the garden in July.

Don’t crowd the carrots. You need to thin them anyway. The tomato vines will sprawl. Unless you have a four-year-old who can slide underneath, spacing at the beginning is crucial. Cabbage plants are so tiny and thin in May and take up SO MUCH July space.

The most serious question you must answer—and look into the mirror on this one—do you really want to plant that many hills of cucumbers? Do you have the courage to eliminate all but two of the 27 plants that will most assuredly sprout?

“I’ll share them with the neighbors!” Lame. So lame. The neighbors, as their only option, trashed the three bushels you left on their porch last summer.