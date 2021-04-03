Cunningham: Step away from that shovel

Alright, stop it! Just hold it right there. Put down the packets of seeds and step away from that shovel.
Do I need to call your spring seed sponsor? If so, reach slowly into your coat pocket and remove your phone. If your hand is trembling too much to dial, just toss it to me. Remember, I’m here to help.
It’s too early to plant. Listen. Just because the birds are chirping doesn’t mean the earth is releasing a new crop of worms. The topsoil is too blasted cold for any living thing.
Whoa! Now. Enough with the “but the seed will rest there and sprout when Mother Nature says to” look. Don’t try that old school excuse on me. Unearth the winter because the calendar says it’s spring? Forget that.
If you love gardening, then you know a good planter can sense when the soil is perfectly robust and fertile. There’s a smell to the dirt; a texture that crumbles just so. There’s an energy that draws all who carry a hoe in their heart.
Know what I’m talkin’ about? Sure you do. You’re one of them. No need to explain further.
But every family has that voice which pierces the planter’s hopes of spring.
“Why plant when you can just buy this stuff for pennies per pound? You are wasting your time! Come on, stupid. WAKE UP!”
I do not know this for certain, but this family member may also be the one who, after spending hours researching game results, announced the creation of the perfect NCAA basketball tournament bracket a few weeks ago.
Yet, you are the one wasting time.
Wait a couple of weeks. And when you cannot resist any longer, take a deep breath. Envision the garden in July.
Don’t crowd the carrots. You need to thin them anyway. The tomato vines will sprawl. Unless you have a four-year-old who can slide underneath, spacing at the beginning is crucial. Cabbage plants are so tiny and thin in May and take up SO MUCH July space.
The most serious question you must answer—and look into the mirror on this one—do you really want to plant that many hills of cucumbers? Do you have the courage to eliminate all but two of the 27 plants that will most assuredly sprout?
“I’ll share them with the neighbors!” Lame. So lame. The neighbors, as their only option, trashed the three bushels you left on their porch last summer.
Look, I’m not telling you not to plant...just not right now. You gotta suck it up and hold off for a bit. The ground will soon warm...well, oh, okay...Irish types, you’re already a day late. Go ahead with the spuds. You probably got them in the ground yesterday for the sake of tradition. Some years, Good Friday is the middle of March, fer heaven’s sake.