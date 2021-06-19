Cunningham: Strawberry shortcake or cherry pie?

You recall the temperature was negative 24 degrees four months ago, right?
If my math is correct—and that would be a first—we can add the February number to Thursday’s, then divide to get the *average* yearly temp for Nebraska weather. (Don’t question my science.)
Forty degrees! Perfect for me. You can chop the forest and not get all sweaty. Then stoke the fireplace and get the dog to warm your feet.
But practically the seasons seem to overlap a little differently than in my illustration.
I don’t mind this overlap of seasons. Spring to summer seemed to be a bit hurried this year. With COVID, who noticed?
But what really frustrates me is the blending of strawberry and cherry picking seasons.
Not a thing, you say? To the billions—that’s right, I said billions—of people who must enjoy their berries fresh, June is problematic.
Stay with me here. This is an issue of significant importance.
Which do you prefer, strawberry shortcake or cherry pie? Strawberry fields start calling in early June and about Flag Day the cherries are dragging the branches to the grass.
So the berry aficionado is stuck in a dilemma. Eat all the strawberries prior to June 14th? (They don’t keep worth a darn.) But putting off picking cherries runs the risk of wormy stems after just a few short, high-heat days.
So, shortcake or pie?
Now don’t get all up in my face about combining the two in some late afternoon cocktail. Out-of-bounds resolution. This is a family column.
Overlapping seasons...why did Mother Nature mess up like this?
Sorry to be such a nag about gardening today, but have you looked at the cucumber plants you over-seeded in May? Yeah, nine outta ten seeds sprouted. And you didn’t thin, did you? Oh, something may happen to all but one of them, you told yourself. Now, you lack the stomach to hoe out all but one. So they’re on their way. Hundreds of them. The vines are already invading Zucchini Land.
When those two begin to produce, your neighbors will all go on vacation.
Why not cucumbers in June; zucchini in October? The growing season would be much more serene.
Stagger the planting, you say? Have you not witnessed the fever of a gardener when the fertile soil calls?
There’s no staggering in gardening.
I respectfully suggest that you not get your hopes up for an early fall. Just because the July/August temps are here now, does not indicate a possible early onset of autumn. Remember, we have one weekend of fall. It begins the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and by the first Sunday of Advent, we’ve lost forty degrees.