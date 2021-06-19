Cunningham: Strawberry shortcake or cherry pie?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So, shortcake or pie?

Now don’t get all up in my face about combining the two in some late afternoon cocktail. Out-of-bounds resolution. This is a family column.

Overlapping seasons...why did Mother Nature mess up like this?

Sorry to be such a nag about gardening today, but have you looked at the cucumber plants you over-seeded in May? Yeah, nine outta ten seeds sprouted. And you didn’t thin, did you? Oh, something may happen to all but one of them, you told yourself. Now, you lack the stomach to hoe out all but one. So they’re on their way. Hundreds of them. The vines are already invading Zucchini Land.

When those two begin to produce, your neighbors will all go on vacation.

Why not cucumbers in June; zucchini in October? The growing season would be much more serene.

Stagger the planting, you say? Have you not witnessed the fever of a gardener when the fertile soil calls?

There’s no staggering in gardening.