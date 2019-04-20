I like iced tea.
It’s not allowed in British territories, I gather. Or on planes traveling to lands under the Queen’s symbolic reach.
So I bought a bottled 16 ouncer before settling in for the thirteen hour flight. Drank two thirds; saved the rest. By my right leg. Under the pull-out tray. Cap on tight.
Then she sat down. Had to be twenty-five, twenty-eight, max. Blonde, wavy hair. Nice lipstick. Her husband rated high on the scale also although I am not keen on rating the male gender. I’m thinking they were newlyweds.
They speak a language I do not recognize. So I concluded no conversation would be possible. But they gabbed sweetly. Three hours in, I took off my shoes. Too long of a flight to keep the dogs penned. She didn’t seem to notice. Or maybe she did and I just didn’t understand. Anyway a few minutes later, the bottle slipped. Tried to lift my leg to pinch it against the tray but, sadly, that motion only allowed the treasure to slip to the floor...near her ankle.
Plane spaces are limited in steerage, or “economy” as we know it. Hard to reach for anything near another person without violating some aspect of the Geneva Convention.
From there, it’s a small step to envisioning a gaggle of males leaping to rescue her after my unsteady hand caused her to scream in mortal terror. Saving a beautiful woman in distress is a cultural universal for all males who call their father, “Neanderthal.“ So just sat in the darkness. Peeking down, I had to admit I was unsure how I was going to put on my shoes again.
My thirst increased. I could see the top of the bottle through a narrow passageway between my thigh and hers. Did I tell you I love iced tea? But there was no way, with any measure of certainty, to reach down into the dark abyss without touching, feeling or possibly grabbing her ankle.
I contemplated the passageway, considering all angles, when I looked up to see her staring straight into my eyes. In any language, she was sending a clear message about my looking at her leg. But I wasn’t. Really. I was just...considering...a plan. This was all about the tea. “It’s the tea, dammit,” I screamed inside. She turned away. Thirsty, so thirsty.