Cunningham: The music was intoxicating

Maybe it was the windows with their jagged panes of glass and scattered strips of paint, which created its aura. The south roof, with sagging rafters exposed, advertised the precariousness accompanying entry. The front door, standing partly open, still beckoned the foolish.

So what was I doing here? On Halloween.…standing on the fourth stair step, looking toward the second floor? The stairway banister was covered with dust. The film rested undisrupted, yet poised for an avalanche if disturbed by so little as an apparition’s breath. Disruption to the house’s interior was not my intent for it was a melody that drew me through the door. Strings. Woodwinds. An entire orchestra. I had to see...to find it...I couldn’t resist.

Yet I must admit a queasy feeling came over me. I had no business being in this place; a setting so eerie that even Vic and Lonnie—the worst actors in grade school—refused to invade, even under a dare. To make it worse, whenever I took a step up, I now felt something brush across my back and dust from the banister flew and softly settled below. The steps behind me creaked when I advanced up the staircase and that scared me the most as even twisting and jutting my neck around as much as I could, I could not see who or what was following me.