Cunningham: The music was intoxicating

Maybe it was the windows with their jagged panes of glass and scattered strips of paint, which created its aura. The south roof, with sagging rafters exposed, advertised the precariousness accompanying entry. The front door, standing partly open, still beckoned the foolish.
So what was I doing here? On Halloween.…standing on the fourth stair step, looking toward the second floor? The stairway banister was covered with dust. The film rested undisrupted, yet poised for an avalanche if disturbed by so little as an apparition’s breath. Disruption to the house’s interior was not my intent for it was a melody that drew me through the door. Strings. Woodwinds. An entire orchestra. I had to see...to find it...I couldn’t resist.
Yet I must admit a queasy feeling came over me. I had no business being in this place; a setting so eerie that even Vic and Lonnie—the worst actors in grade school—refused to invade, even under a dare. To make it worse, whenever I took a step up, I now felt something brush across my back and dust from the banister flew and softly settled below. The steps behind me creaked when I advanced up the staircase and that scared me the most as even twisting and jutting my neck around as much as I could, I could not see who or what was following me.
Yet I could not resist the music. Listening closely, I concluded the composition repeated its stanzas and a short refrain periodically played. Fixated, I stepped up. The volume increased the closer I got to the second floor. In a surge of mindless energy and misdirected fervor, I mustered all the courage I had and leapt up the last four steps to the top of the staircase only to watch in horror as the treads below me groaned and dust, in greater measure now, began to fall from the railings. The roof slid what had to be a foot, threatening to cave in upon itself, demolishing the entire house.
None of these structural failings slowed me. The music was intoxicating; promising attention most desired, if I could only find its source. My fears of a shadowy figure now humming quietly in slow pursuit paled before my hell-bent rush toward a door at the end of the hallway.
The humming behind intensified seemingly centered next to my left ear as I focused on the doorknob just out of reach. In a final attempt to free myself I violently threw my left hand back over my shoulder with the intent of assailing the apparition tormenting me. Feeling freed of its menace, if only for a moment, I reached for the knob…
Ding-dong!
What? I recoiled from the knob. Had I set off an alarm?
Ding-dong! It repeated.
I shook my head like a boxer who wanted to recover from a well-placed roundhouse.
The music more clearly was interrupted by a voice. “Your call is very important to us. Please stay on the line. Your wait time is now estimated to be 32 minutes.”
Ding-dong!
I struggled to rouse from the recliner and when successful, I witnessed my cat curled carefully where my head had been at rest. I grabbed the candy dish, opened the door and found …no trick or treaters. No one. No body.
Then the floor creaked behind me.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
