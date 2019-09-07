The news in Fremont this week was all about the chickens. Press headlines shouted “The Chicks Are Here!” and “Mayor Says ‘Break A Leg’ to Alarmed Poultry Workers.”
Breaking news proclaimed, “Feathers Fuel Fremont Financials”.
So, like any truly respected journalist, I went lookin’ for a story. A unique one. One only a birdbrain could love.
A quick scour of the local bars turned up zero chicks. I happened upon a dozen ideas in the aisle at a grocery store, but after thinking it over, nothing hatched. So I set my sights on the outskirts of town, just to see who I could drum up.
Then I saw him. Standin‘ by the hen house. The way the chicken’s comb flopped sideways, I knew this was a guy. Probably a White Roc. But the way he slumped, he looked liked the hen house bouncer had worked him over. So maybe he was a Barred Roc.
His tail feathers were a dismal fail.
But his spurs, well, he carried a set, I’ll tell you. So I approached gently, walking on eggshells, so to speak, all the while opening my notebook. I started with a light one. “Strange to see a fine rooster like you outside the hen house at this hour. Got lice?”
He blinked the eye facing me, his left one. “Who’s askin’?”
“Oh,” I attempted to put him at ease, “just the most famous correspondent for the local newspaper.”
“Fake news. All of it. Wait,” he pulled a Juul from under his wing, “can you light this for me? Don’t wanna burn a wing feather.”
“Trendy,” I obliged, then handed the corn-flavored death-stick back to him. “Still bad for you.”
He turned his right eye to me and blinked. “Know how long chickens live? Shuddup.”
He dangled it from his beak. Careless. I thought he’d singe himself. I decided to try another approach.
“I’m working on the angle that every chicken plays an important role in this remarkable production process. What’s your job in all of this?”
He blinked again. “What was your Sophomore Biology grade?”
I shuffled uncomfortably, then resorted to flattery. I motioned to his feet. “Ah…well…you are sporting a fair set of spurs there.”
At that, he took a deep breath, puffed up and screeched, “Cockle-doodle-do!” I swear he used every square inch of his lungs.
“Why did you do that? It’s not daybreak.” I shook my head hoping to clear the ringing in my ears.
“Felt like it.”
“I’ve always wanted to ask a meat animal this, I mean, an animal raised for its meat, ah, no, that’s not politically correct. I…what I want to ask is…does it bother you your chicks will end up on someone’s table or in a late night deep fat fryer? Does it matter your wings support Happy Hour? I mean, how does that fly with your thinking?”
He scratched the ground with his pointed toenails. Starting intently, he said,”We all end up in the same place.” He pecked and swallowed an unfortunate bug, half-hiding under a blade of grass. “Eventually.”
I closed the interview and jumped back into my car. As I rode off, I looked in the rear view. Behind me, he was crossing the road. I thought, “Hmmm, I wonder why he did that?”
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.