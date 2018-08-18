Stop me if you’ve heard this before.
“Kids today are spoiled.” “There’s a growing disconnect between the older generation and these new upstarts.” “Nobody wants to work anymore.”
Coffee shop talk? Laments from the family after a July 4th cook-out?
Not really. Statements like these were taken—with only a bit of paraphrasing—from the May 17, 1968 Life magazine cover story which introduced a new concept to the country’s lexicon...the Generation Gap. Or as it was then known, World War II parents vs. the long hairs.
So did the world-saving work of the Greatest Generation exhaust the Baby Boomer’s motivation to get and hold a job? To connect with and extend moral values? To get it?
According to the elders, not a lot of listening going on back then.
So why do we Baby Boomers, after attempting to make life easier for our kids than we had it—an American value if there ever was one—decry the apparent lack of fire in today’s inked, dangling-from-their-earlobes millennials?
“Kids today have it too easy.” “Waste their time.” “Not a brain among ’em.”
Gentle reader, may I introduce you to AmeriCorps workers? More specifically, the nine young men and women who are currently helping around the Fremont area in conjunction with Rebuilding Together and Habitat for Humanity. This crew spends their time replacing windows in an elderly person’s home in Scribner, roofing a Habitat house in Fremont and, on the weekends, helping at an Omaha non-profit.
Aged from 19 to 23 and hailing from Connecticut, Michigan, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, Texas and all points elsewhere American, these millennials signed up for 10 months of being away from home and family to donate their labor wherever needed.
Let’s be clear what that generic statement means. These people have committed to rising early, exercising, eating a quick breakfast, arriving by the snazzy 15 passenger van at the job site prior to 8 am. Together they complete whatever work is required that day. Hopefully lunch is provided because their daily meal allowance is $4. When the work day concludes, it’s dinner prepared by one of the group—they take turns unless some member is really bad at cooking, then that person is excused. Later...paperwork. Documentation must be completed, consultations completed about the next day and reflections to be written. Sleep follows in a downstairs room, at a local “Y” or on temporary cots available from a benevolent church because their summer camp is over but the cots have not yet been stored. Did I mention these people spend every waking hour together for weeks at a time?
Oh, and when their work week is completed, AmeriCorps demands they put in 80-100 additional hours of volunteering during their 10 month tour. That’s right, after they get done volunteering, they volunteer some more.
Many of the group who left our home Monday night were hoping their last two months of service would involve disaster relief.
Dang spoiled kids.