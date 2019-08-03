This may be the most difficult piece I have ever attempted to compose. As a graduate of the University of Grumpy Humans—our motto, “Why Give A Hoot?”—I must admit to a rather desperate observation of my peer group.
There are good people everywhere.
Recognizing this unfortunate fact results in considerable stomach churning for those of us holding a BA in Pessimism with an accompanying minor in Minimal Expectations. Did you know our school colors are dark and black? The school’s curricular studies lean strongly toward stoicism, staring, and the cultural value of keeping one’s lips tightly pursed.
As I age, this application of my degree is becoming more easily discernible.
Yet, I gotta admit, good people ARE everywhere.
I have discovered them in the stores downtown. Most of them recognize you with a light, spoken “Welcome”, but then leave you to search the aisles for whatever. If you find something to purchase, good. That you dropped by their place a business is all that really mattered. Those folks, clearly not graduates of UGH, send you off with, “Have a Good One!”
I have seen them volunteer to coach…in front of God and everybody. What a beating! I have also watched good people seek out a coach after a game and quietly say, “Thank you” regardless of the game score. I know, I know. But I’ve seen it.
Some good people even referee or umpire. Which, I conclude, indicates a few good people possess a “crazy good” gene.
Some sit in board rooms of benevolent foundations. Boring. Time consuming. Tedious attention to detail. Helping locals around the area. Generally hidden from the public eye. On occasion, a “Thank You” note slips onto the month’s agenda. Nice.
Some good people can be found in pews; others walking a trail. Some zealots jog. That was not in my University’s curriculum. Pessimists do not jog. Fear of that runner’s high is an exercise de-motivator.
Good people share jokes on Facebook. Puns. Cute pictures of animals who speak. Even the stoics I know smirk at these, albeit through sealed lips. Remember, UGH grads never break into a smile. We are committed to our training.
Even in today’s “touch me and I’ll sue” environment, good people continue to share hugs. Risky stuff, filling another’s bucket. Obviously oblivious to the world of whispers, these rebels embrace one another. In public. Good gawd, don’t they understand the concept of public security? There are cameras, people! A picture can send the wrong image to thousands within a click. Why chance the pain? The misinterpretation? We pessimists do not adhere to the theory of “needing a daily hug” to be healthy. If we must because we are socially forced to do so, we hug without eye contact.
I see that good people read. They sit at the park, or on their favorite backyard swing, engrossed in a story of life. Yes, it’s true good people enrich others. They seem to take time to enrich their own story too.
Good people need not be noticed.
This is a painful column. If you recognize a part of yourself here, I apologize. It’s not my goal to bring you face-to-face with your better self. Or to articulate that portion of the daily grind which brings you joy.
Keep on finding goodness, you happy types. I’m enrolling in grad school. You know where.