Cunningham: Time now to watch all the channels

Maybe there’s value in watching those reruns of the 2006 NCAA tournament. No, no, I’m not at the bottom yet.

Wait. Wait. Wait. This has to be good. Cordless Iron. I recall him getting the post at last May’s Kentucky Derby. Keep scrolling.

Five or six channels are devoted to religion. That’s so nice. I’ll check back Sunday.

Forever Young with Plexaderm. Now there’s a title for you. Who doesn’t want to be forever young? The web says Plexaderm gets rid of the bags under your eyes. One satisfied customer says he is 55 but his eyes look so young, no one ever asks for his age. OK. Really. How many guys walk around saying, “Hey Buddy, look at my eyes. Guess my age. Come on. Give it a go.”

I really miss ESPN, but lately, well, how many segments can be done on Tom Brady?

Finally, a jewel. Music of the 70s. Oh man, can’t wait to pull out the tie-dyed shirts and leather-flanged jacket. Look through some old yearbooks. Down memory lane. Hmmm. Geez. Didn’t realize this was a program about 70s rockers who are still singing their tunes. They can’t hit the high notes. Most of their back-ups are young which means the originals are dead. Oh, man, they’re trying to do the old dance steps. Please, stop.