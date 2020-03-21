Cunningham: Time now to watch all the channels

Finally, I get to use all 137 channels. For years I have paid for them, never watched. Just scrolled on by.
So this morning, I have my bacon strip. That’s right, one. Have to be prudent now. A pound may need to last a lifetime. One egg. I saved the shell, just in case a side effect of coronavirus includes reincarnation of eggs. (Look, you believe in your stupid Internet sites; I’ll believe in mine.) A half glass of Tang sits next to the plate. Saved it since the Missile Crisis of ‘62. Knew it’d come in handy.
Now I turn on the tube.
Here’s a Dyson infomercial. Seems very compelling. Lots of attachments come free, I see. Meh, gotta be something better.
On this channel, Cindy Crawford explains skincare. Is she still around?
I miss ESPN.
Here’s an hour on coins. For collectors. Seems insensitive considering the last month of Stock Market activity. I see this is repeated every hour. Do we need reminding as to how to save coin? Oh, oh. Bad joke. Sorry. Sorry.
I see Bissell sells vacuums too. I should compare but I haven’t got all day. Wait...yes, I do.
Home Shopping Network? Stay away, Satan. Be gone! Calling my support advocate. Pick up...pick up...PICK UP!!
Maybe there’s value in watching those reruns of the 2006 NCAA tournament. No, no, I’m not at the bottom yet.
Wait. Wait. Wait. This has to be good. Cordless Iron. I recall him getting the post at last May’s Kentucky Derby. Keep scrolling.
Five or six channels are devoted to religion. That’s so nice. I’ll check back Sunday.
Forever Young with Plexaderm. Now there’s a title for you. Who doesn’t want to be forever young? The web says Plexaderm gets rid of the bags under your eyes. One satisfied customer says he is 55 but his eyes look so young, no one ever asks for his age. OK. Really. How many guys walk around saying, “Hey Buddy, look at my eyes. Guess my age. Come on. Give it a go.”
I really miss ESPN, but lately, well, how many segments can be done on Tom Brady?
Finally, a jewel. Music of the 70s. Oh man, can’t wait to pull out the tie-dyed shirts and leather-flanged jacket. Look through some old yearbooks. Down memory lane. Hmmm. Geez. Didn’t realize this was a program about 70s rockers who are still singing their tunes. They can’t hit the high notes. Most of their back-ups are young which means the originals are dead. Oh, man, they’re trying to do the old dance steps. Please, stop.
Here’s...what?...Cindy Crawford again. How does that...?
Alright. For better or worse, I’m going to ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU or anything remotely sporting.
Fishing. Yuck. What’s so exciting about watching a guy catch a fish every 15 seconds? And enduring commercials promoting fish-finders?
Yes. Yes. Yeeeees! Great news, dear reader. Channel 209.
Modified Stock Tractor Pull!
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.