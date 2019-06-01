Last Friday around noon, I witnessed an unkind event. We have a bird feeder hoisted on a single pole in our garden. Well, actually, two bird feeders, but one seems unappetizing. The other gets all the attention. Anyway, the two cardinals that inhabit our grapevine and a blackbird got into it over who was going to feast first. A bluejay chased them all off. While the feeder was rocking back and forth from the fray, our local rabbit hustled out to clean up any errant grains that were spilled. Two squirrels approached, rubbing their paws antagonistically toward the hare. While the aerial discussion continued over the adjacent yards, a couple of sparrows helped themselves to the feeder. Then they started arguing.
Enough is enough! I thought.
So I came through the back door and yelled, “Nobody move!”
To my surprise, they froze.
“Why can’t you all just share? Take turns? Ever hear of that?” I tried sarcasm as I had heard it works with animal types.
“It’s a bird feeder, right?” The bluejay took the lead. “If we are talking about a ‘bird feeder’ (he used his wings to create air quotes) what are they doing here?” He pointed to the rabbit and squirrels.
“I can’t get up there.” The rabbit displayed his soft bunny hands. “All I do is clean up your mess. Do you have to peck so wildly? Can’t you be more accurate?”
“Certain seeds I like. Others, I don’t. I don’t have to eat every oat. I can be selective.” The bluejay puffed up his chest.
“So let us eat first then,” the male cardinal offered. “Miss Red and I are not choosey. We can clean out some of the seeds you don’t like. If you tell us what those are, of course. Right, Miss?”
The smaller cardinal blushed. At least I think she did.
“I eat when and whatever I want.” The jay gave a message stare to the blackbird.
Sitting on the power line to the house, the inky bird shuffled its feathers. “We shall see about that. You are quite visible at all hours, towards nightfall, I am not. So I know when you are around, but you will not necessarily see me.”
“Do you guys have to immediately respond whenever nature calls?” The rabbit, changing the subject, pointed his paw in anger. “I like to eat clean, green grass. You just bomb anywhere, anytime, any place? Can’t you fly over the street, near the gutter or someplace?”
All the birds looked at each other.
“We might consider it, if YOU guys,” the blackbird leaned forward peering at the squirrels, “stay outta OUR feeder.”
“Who? US?” The squirrels looked at each other. “We can’t climb up that slippery pole. ”They each put up their claws. “We can only climb trees. Bark, you know.”
At this, I cleared my voice and brought up a recent picture on my phone. Because birds are sharp-eyed, they saw from a distance a photo I had of a squirrel latched onto the feeder, munching away.
“Not one of us. Prove it was one of us!” The squirrels hunkered together...one spit out a seed.
Getting nowhere, I was ready to turn to the sparrows as mediators, when the skies darkened, and another torrent broke loose. Everyone scattered.
Yep. Tough spring all around.