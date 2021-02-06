Cunningham: War of the Wor(l)ds

Words. Words. Words. It’s all about words now, isn’t it? I am reminded of a famous quote by Mark Twain, “Words are the necessary vehicles of miscommunication.” OK. Twain didn’t say that. But for a moment there, I had you believing that Old Clemens just might have uttered those words. See, all it takes is words—carefully placed and emotionally charged—to motivate or confuse us.
Scroll through your conversations on social media during this past week. Any of them show a difference of opinion? Were there (in)considerate discussions of a particular topic? Did a voice of a self-proclaimed expert suddenly appear, initiating a hostile take-over?
At what point in the thread did name-calling appear?
When did you become confused as to whom was responding to whom?
With apologies to H.G. Wells, it doesn’t take but a few keystrokes and we are all engaged in The War of the Wor(l)ds.
Over the past few months, Americans have resurrected the Confederacy, redefined booglaroo and, most lately around here, brought Hitler back from the dead.
Our words today, composed of pitchfork-toting vowels and torch-lit consonants, threaten anyone who may simply desire a conversation...to talk about an idea.
“Them’s fightin’ words” never carried so much weight.
Just when did we discover we don’t like each other? And when did we surmise that openly expressing that dissatisfaction would be a general plus to our short-term existence on this planet? What happened to us?
Keep in mind, I’m a child of the 60s. More than a few sign bearers got stuffed during those Civil Rights, Stop The War, All You Need Is Love, marches. Singing was cool, shouting became a science.
In those days, violent images trolled our nightly newscasts. But, unlike today’s in-your-face Internet, words of that era stayed on the TV screen. We did not converse with Cronkite. If we disagreed, well, watch another channel where the message was quite similar.
In this era, everyone knows the real facts. Everyone’s a broadcaster. Everyone has a sponsor and a cause.
A former history student recently ask, “How do we know what is a fact?”
Along with being the most foundational question in life and because it holds that distinction, there’s no real answer. Facts change. Especially if we do not fear them. Facts are impacted by education. Not that more degrees of education equates to more smarts, no, avoid that trap. Additional study only and always leads to new understanding. To a greater realization of what is known and, more importantly, what is still “out there” to be yet understood.
Use words wisely, Grasshopper, to seek, ask, reflect.
Supposedly Stephen Hopkins, Second Continental Congress representative from Rhode Island, said, “I ain’t seen, smelt nor heard of any idea that’s so dangerous it can’t be talked about.”
I wasn’t there. I don’t know. But I like his approach.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.