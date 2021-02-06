Cunningham: War of the Wor(l)ds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just when did we discover we don’t like each other? And when did we surmise that openly expressing that dissatisfaction would be a general plus to our short-term existence on this planet? What happened to us?

Keep in mind, I’m a child of the 60s. More than a few sign bearers got stuffed during those Civil Rights, Stop The War, All You Need Is Love, marches. Singing was cool, shouting became a science.

In those days, violent images trolled our nightly newscasts. But, unlike today’s in-your-face Internet, words of that era stayed on the TV screen. We did not converse with Cronkite. If we disagreed, well, watch another channel where the message was quite similar.

In this era, everyone knows the real facts. Everyone’s a broadcaster. Everyone has a sponsor and a cause.

A former history student recently ask, “How do we know what is a fact?”