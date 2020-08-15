Cunningham: We just want to enjoy our iced tea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So there’s your glass of iced tea. Sitting, tall and inviting, on the restaurant table. Full to the brim. As you begin to gulp, you notice the ice cubes are not those small ones, the kind you find in slushies. They aren’t the blocks your refrigerator ice maker delivers either. No, your iced tea has intermediate cubes. The ones that gather together as the tea level drops, seemingly planning their escape.

Suddenly, you get it! Those cubes have joined together in a loose federation, waiting for the precise moment to break free and slide, pushing whatever tea remains pell-mell toward your mouth. This deluge of cubes will explode all over your face, run down your cheeks and downhill ski on your shirt.

And Murphy says everyone else in the restaurant will, for reasons known only to the gods, be staring intently at you when this transpires.

So do you continue to tip that cup? Do you risk the immediate threat of embarrassing yourself? How steady is your grip, really?

Welcome to August 2020.

We just want to enjoy our iced tea. No drama. No issues.

Look, we’re tired. And in need of a bit of refreshment.

Everyone wants normalcy. We just want to have things like they once were.