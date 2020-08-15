Cunningham: We just want to enjoy our iced tea

So there’s your glass of iced tea. Sitting, tall and inviting, on the restaurant table. Full to the brim. As you begin to gulp, you notice the ice cubes are not those small ones, the kind you find in slushies. They aren’t the blocks your refrigerator ice maker delivers either. No, your iced tea has intermediate cubes. The ones that gather together as the tea level drops, seemingly planning their escape.
Suddenly, you get it! Those cubes have joined together in a loose federation, waiting for the precise moment to break free and slide, pushing whatever tea remains pell-mell toward your mouth. This deluge of cubes will explode all over your face, run down your cheeks and downhill ski on your shirt.
And Murphy says everyone else in the restaurant will, for reasons known only to the gods, be staring intently at you when this transpires.
So do you continue to tip that cup? Do you risk the immediate threat of embarrassing yourself? How steady is your grip, really?
Welcome to August 2020.
We just want to enjoy our iced tea. No drama. No issues.
Look, we’re tired. And in need of a bit of refreshment.
Everyone wants normalcy. We just want to have things like they once were.
Twenty-Twenty, we’ve learned our lesson. So give us a break, would ya?
We promise our children will eat their vegetables. Our teens will refrain from all activities deemed dangerous. Adults will go back to church.
See? What more could you demand? You’ve created a new vision, 20-20.
Now, just go away.
Not enough, you say? What if we promise to be nice during the upcoming election? Pinky-swear that no political discussion will turn into looting main street?
How about if we American all promise to wear our masks…ah…oh, rats. Forget that one.
Let’s negotiate, seriously. If you corral the coronavirus, talking heads from Fox and MSNBC will be submitted to lie-detector tests. Questions will be asked by Darrel and Flo.
Gotta admit, XX-XX, you had us pegged.
You warned us in February. We didn’t listen.
You started throwing your weight around in March. We poo-pooed it.
When April hit, some of us perked up, like “Huh?” “What?”
Yep, you knew we’d just keep tippin’ that glass up. Takin’ the chance that we could lower the angle just before the ice fell on our face.
And then we fell on our face.
Some still don’t get it.
The virus only moves because of us. We’re its U-Haul. Its connecting link.
Without us, 2020, you got nothin’. Just another regular year when people join together to eliminate the problems caused by predictable floods, winds and heat.
But that’s not the way it is, is it?
Didn’t know you were sitting in that restaurant watching our dilemma with the iced tea glass.
Why not just pay your bill and leave? No smirking on your way out.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
