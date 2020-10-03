Cunningham: What are the mask-wearing rules?

Should I have been embarrassed when a passer-by said, “Hey, your ‘Live United’ mask is upside down”? Now I could have displayed nimbleness of expression by retorting, “That’s so when I look down, I can read it easier.” But I didn’t think that would be presidential. I could have ignored the comment, avoided eye contact and subsequently engaged in a vociferous exhibition of throat-clearing which would have mortified any sane, germ-fearing person. Keeps people away from me I have found.
However, that would bypass the obvious...I wore my mask wrong.
So what are the mask-wearing rules anyway?
Wear the mask! Wear the mask! Okay. Okay. I got the message. But, Dr. Fauci, what are the scientifically proven mask-fashion rules?
Do you put your glasses on first, then strap the mask over the ears? That has to be correct because attempting to slip your glasses on after the mask runs the danger of inserting into and entangling within the elastic strap.
What if your mask makes you look stupid? I mean, some straps pull your ears out. Way out. You look like Dumbo. You could balance eggs on those auricles.
What is the appropriate protocol when you sneeze? Do you reach for a hanky? Why? To clean the inside of your mask? That’s a process no one wants to witness. But to just keep on talking after a whooper sneeze brings out the “Eeeww” factor.
So do we keep a spare mask in our back pocket...next to the wad of Kleenex? Just in case we are beset by a series of hacking and gagging?
People with beards do not receive exemptions, do they, Dr. Fauci?. Has science studied the distinct possibility that Covid-19 lies dormant in bushy, facial hair for months, waiting for a strong north wind to infect Kansas.
I say, if the mask doesn’t cover the entire beard, it does not meet the CDC definition of a mask. I suggest violators must purchase and use Pampers. Pampers—and of this point I am certain—catch all types of germs.
Please tell me how to gracefully tell a mask talker that I can’t understand a word they have said for the past three minutes even though I have been nodding my head.
Dr. Fauci, is it socially acceptable to laugh at jokes while masked? Should the joke-teller care? Don’t give me that “laughing with our eyes” line. We aren’t poets out here.
Have breath mint sales plummeted?
Can we all just agree to this option? We may wear our masks below our noses, which allows for a regular intake of fresh air, if we promise, on the graves of our ancestors, to exhale from our mouth which ensures the nabbing of all potentially lethal germs.
That my glasses would not fog is merely a desirable by-product of this contract.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
