Cunningham: What are the mask-wearing rules?

Should I have been embarrassed when a passer-by said, “Hey, your ‘Live United’ mask is upside down”? Now I could have displayed nimbleness of expression by retorting, “That’s so when I look down, I can read it easier.” But I didn’t think that would be presidential. I could have ignored the comment, avoided eye contact and subsequently engaged in a vociferous exhibition of throat-clearing which would have mortified any sane, germ-fearing person. Keeps people away from me I have found.

However, that would bypass the obvious...I wore my mask wrong.

So what are the mask-wearing rules anyway?

Wear the mask! Wear the mask! Okay. Okay. I got the message. But, Dr. Fauci, what are the scientifically proven mask-fashion rules?

Do you put your glasses on first, then strap the mask over the ears? That has to be correct because attempting to slip your glasses on after the mask runs the danger of inserting into and entangling within the elastic strap.

What if your mask makes you look stupid? I mean, some straps pull your ears out. Way out. You look like Dumbo. You could balance eggs on those auricles.