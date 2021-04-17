Cunningham: What drew the two to Nebraska?

Two wolves? Two wolves shot in Nebraska? An 81 pound male by Bassett? A 75 pounder just north of Fremont? Where’s the uproar? The angst? The investigative report at six?
Where are those liberal and conservative media talking heads now?
There has to be a story here and as a former sheep raising 4-Her, I initially applauded the outright execution of the wayward predators.
Wait a minute!
After further review, that the Fremont wolf was wearing sheep’s clothing provides an unusual twist in the episode; an intuitive insight into the mindset of the animal. I mean, he must have been literate. The clever employment of cliche provides proof.
Wait a minute! It was a SHE-wolf?
Well, that settles that, now doesn’t it? The effective use of literature, sure, of course. Females of every species read.
I expect the conservative pundits to support the shooting as wolves have been taking great liberties in their suspicious movements of late. Clandestinely crossing rivers. Wolfing down rabbits. Howling at guard dogs.
How am I so sure wolves are liberal? It was Little RED Riding Hood, right? Did your Mom ever read about Little BLUE Riding Hood? I didn’t think so. Plus we all know those dang liberals are always sneaking into houses dressed to kill.
And if they can’t sneak their way in, they’ll huff and puff and blow your house down. You remember, don’t you? Liberal wolves have reportedly tried to ruin housing projects by showing how poorly those swine units are constructed.
As you may recall, the tale of the unfortunate pigs ended with forced migration to a single house where...
Wait a minute!
Conservatives huff and puff too. Often, together, as a pack. Sometimes as a single voice...you know...a lone wolf.
I admit my mind is hazy on this one but didn’t the conservatives shout down proposed funding for the swine neighborhood rebuild by crying wolf?
After conducting DNA testing (why is it always DNA testing?), officials from the Game and Parks Commission confirmed that: 1. The two were pure wolves without any dog genes, and 2. They came from Minnesota. Or Wisconsin. Or maybe Michigan.
Don’t try to explain to your kids how wolf genes and dog genes could get intertwined. There’s enough argument about sex ed in schools as it is.
Come to think of it, the two may have traveled from those Big Ten states to rub our noses in it. The scent of losing football does have a trackable odor.
Wait a minute!
Wolves are philanderers. Casanovas.
That’s what drew the two to Nebraska. I’ll bet they got tossed from their packs for wolfing at each other. Probably going to meet up and prowl around West Point.
Never gonna happen now.
But, on the bright side, we can all tell our grandkids that once in Nebraska, there WEREwolves. (I’ll see myself out.)
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
