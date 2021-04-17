Cunningham: What drew the two to Nebraska?

And if they can’t sneak their way in, they’ll huff and puff and blow your house down. You remember, don’t you? Liberal wolves have reportedly tried to ruin housing projects by showing how poorly those swine units are constructed.

As you may recall, the tale of the unfortunate pigs ended with forced migration to a single house where...

Wait a minute!

Conservatives huff and puff too. Often, together, as a pack. Sometimes as a single voice...you know...a lone wolf.

I admit my mind is hazy on this one but didn’t the conservatives shout down proposed funding for the swine neighborhood rebuild by crying wolf?

After conducting DNA testing (why is it always DNA testing?), officials from the Game and Parks Commission confirmed that: 1. The two were pure wolves without any dog genes, and 2. They came from Minnesota. Or Wisconsin. Or maybe Michigan.

Don’t try to explain to your kids how wolf genes and dog genes could get intertwined. There’s enough argument about sex ed in schools as it is.

Come to think of it, the two may have traveled from those Big Ten states to rub our noses in it. The scent of losing football does have a trackable odor.