What’s scary about Halloween? I asked some third graders. “It’s walking around without knowing where the monsters are,” one said. “I never know if one’s hiding in the bushes. Scary.” Another spoke up, “When some older kid jumps out at you. I don’t like that.”
As an option, students who have recently returned from Afghanistan are given an option in my Metro history classes: Instead of the required research project based upon a historical event, vets are encouraged to discuss their experiences during their times in the service. “I have never talked about this.” He began slowly. In fact, his second sentence seemed determined to remain anonymous. “I guess I am supposed to. So (deep breath) here goes. We were on foot patrol near a village. Communications went nuts. Wild voices. Our guy said the noise meant a target was being set. One of them was going to shoot. But none of us knew where. Coulda been anywhere in a five-mile radius. We all spread out a bit. Shouldered our guns. We kept walking but the tension was...” his voice trailed off. His head dropped. “Then the box went ballistic. An imminent shot. That’s the last I remember,” he said. “Then I felt something hit my side.”
“I like the, well, I mean, I sorta like it when my friends scare me.” This red-haired kid seemed to be the type who would enjoy “scaring” rather than “being scared”. But he only talked about being on the receiving end. “My older brother always searches me out. Finds me and my friends trick-or-treating. He always jumps us. It’s funny.”
“My job?” He repeated my question as if he needed time before speaking. “I was a sniper. I was supposed to kill one of them.” He sat in the front row of the American History from 1877 class with darkened eyes set so deeply in his skull I doubted he ever needed sunglasses. “So I got up. Ate what was called breakfast and went up top with my rifle. All day I looked for one to shoot. Anyone. They were lookin’ for me too. All day long. Everyday.” He told the class about his trials as an Iraqi vet returning to civilian life. And of his medications. He did not complete the term.
“I like the masks.” She had freckles that accented her girly smile...one that strongly suggested the need for 10th grade braces. “I really don’t know who is behind any mask. Unless they talk, of course, I know all of my friends’ voices. But some come as ghosts. With a sheet. They are harder to guess. More fun.”
Two tours, one in Iraq...the other in Afghanistan. He is trying to obtain a HVAC license. He is the oldest in class. “We gotta pay these guys to help us,” he explained. “To interpret. We had to trust someone over there. So we had worked with this guy for years. He could walk into our compound without drawing any attention. He was a good guy. Helped us a bunch. Really good.” He swallowed hard. “I was at the site...when the suicide bomber...hit us. It was him. Our most trusted guy.” He looked up. “I can’t trust anymore.”