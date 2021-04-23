Don't let your heart get hard

Ever overcook things?
It’s been a special talent of mine for years.
Recently, I blew up an egg in the microwave.
But about three decades ago, I had a microwave mishap that really takes the cake.
Or, actually, the bagel.
As a young reporter, I lived off cereal, frozen dinners and fast food.
I typically heated a frozen dinner for about seven minutes in my low-wattage microwave.
So I figured I’d only need to heat a frozen bagel for about four minutes since it was smaller.
Doesn’t that make sense?
Don’t do that.
My bagel was rock-solid hard when I pulled it from the microwave.
I showed the bagel to my editor.
She thought it was hilarious.
And when people walked into the newsroom, she’d roll it on the tile floor to show them just how sturdy that bagel was.
I laughed about my bagel blunder.
And years later, it still amazes me to think how hard that bagel got.
But can’t our hearts do that sometimes?
It can happen when people insult us.
Or don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Or do something sort of mean.
If not dealt with quickly, our hearts can get as hard as that bagel and we don’t roll along nearly as well.
A classic case of hard-heartedness can be found in the book of Exodus.
It starts after Joseph, who was sold into slavery by his brothers, later becomes second in command in Egypt and relocates his family there.
In ancient times, Egypt is a place where the Pharaoh is believed to be the human form of a sun god called Re. The Egyptians have many gods and worship bulls and other animals.
But this is where the Israelites will live and increase in number.
Time passes. The Pharaoh who promoted Joseph dies.
A new one, who doesn’t know about Joseph, fears the increasing Israelite population.
So he starts ruthlessly working the Israelites as slaves, building Egyptian cities and doing field work.
At one point, a Pharaoh orders that all Hebrew boys ages 2 and under be killed.
Baby Moses escapes death only through a miracle. He later flees from Egypt and spends 40 years in the desert.
Moses is 80 years old when God sends him to lead the Israelites out of slavery and take them to a land the Lord promised to their forefathers.
But God first tells Moses what’s going to happen.
God says Moses will go to the king of Egypt and ask if the people can make a three-day journey into the wilderness for a special feast to the Lord.
But God knows Egypt’s king won’t let them go unless he’s compelled by a mighty hand.
“So I will stretch out my hand and strike Egypt with all the wonders that I will do in it; after that, he will let you go,” the Lord says.
Sounds like a plan, right?
God gives Moses some powerful signs to perform (like a staff that turns into a snake) and tells him to show these miracles to Pharaoh.
But God also says he will harden Pharaoh’s heart.
What?
Why would God do that?
If God hardened Pharaoh’s heart, what chance did the king have of doing the right thing?
The Fire Bible says, however, that Pharaoh’s heart was already hard.
And when God confronted his stubborn rebellion, the king resisted all the more.
There comes a point where God finally turns people over to full effects and consequences of their sinful desires.
The Apostle Paul speaks centuries later in the book of Romans about people exchanging the glory of the immortal God for images (idols) made to resemble humans, birds, animals and reptiles.
They worshipped and served created things — rather than the creator — so God gave them over to their shameful lusts and depraved minds.
We see Pharaoh’s resistance against God when Moses and his brother, Aaron, say the Lord wants him to let the Israelites leave.
You can hear the arrogance when Pharaoh says:
“Who is the Lord that I should obey his voice and let Israel go? I do not know the Lord, and moreover I will not let Israel go.”
Pharaoh then decides that Egyptian foremen will stop giving the Israelites the straw they need to make bricks. They’ll have to get their own straw and still make as many bricks as before.
God sends Moses and Aaron back to Pharaoh.
Aaron throws down his staff, which becomes a snake. The Pharaoh’s sorcerers throw down their staffs, which become snakes, too.
In a serpentine showdown, Aaron’s staff swallows up the sorcerers’ staffs and the Pharaoh’s heart is hardened — just as the Lord said it would be.
Then comes 10 plagues.
God has Moses strike the water with his staff. Water in the Nile River and even in stone vessels turns to blood. Egypt’s magicians do the same thing and Pharaoh’s heart stays hard.
Next comes the plague of frogs (which represented Egyptian gods). Frogs cover the land in beds, bowls and ovens.
Pharaoh’s heart seems to soften a little and he asks Moses to beg God to take away the frogs. But after the frogs die, the Pharaoh’s heart hardens again.
Then comes the plague of gnats, which Pharaoh’s magicians can’t replicate.
“This is the finger of God,” they tell Pharaoh.
It becomes a pattern. Every time a plague hits, Pharaoh asks Moses to have God take it away.
And every time God takes it away, Pharaoh hardens his heart.
We see this after swarms of flies, which ruin the country.
Next comes a plague that kills the Egyptians’ livestock, but none that belong to the Israelites.
When boils break out on people and animals, it says the Lord hardened Pharaoh’s heart.
But before heavy hailstones fall, God has Moses warn Pharaoh. Anybody in Egypt who fears the Lord gets their slaves and animals out of the fields.
The next day lightning, thunder and hail strikes every man, beast, tree and plant in the fields.
But no hail falls in Goshen, where the Israelites live.
Locusts follow the hail. Then there’s a plague of darkness — which could be felt — except in Goshen, where there’s light.
By now, Pharaoh is furious and threatens to kill Moses if he ever sees him again.
Then comes the worst plague — all the firstborn from the Pharaoh to the captive in the dungeon die, and livestock, too.
Yet not even a dog growls against any Israelite.
Pharaoh tells the Israelites to leave and about 2 million exit.
God later parts the Red Sea and the Israelites cross on dry ground, while the pursuing Egyptian army drowns.
There’s debate about whether the Pharaoh died with his army or not, but his story remains as a warning for us — about how critical is it to make sure we don’t harden our hearts against God or his will.
It’s important to repent and I’ve personally asked God to not let me get caught in that heart-hardening trap called unforgiveness. It’s vital that we pray and ask God to help us reconcile with others and trust that he can help us work through seemingly impossible situations.
I don’t want a heart as hard as that bagel I ruined decades ago.
My editor later spray-painted the bagel gold and glued little, neon orange and green pieces of paper on it for decoration. She attached a pin and turned it into a bagel brooch.
She gave that along with $20 worth of coupons to the Happy Inn Chinese Restaurant as a wedding gift to my husband, Chuck, and I. We loved the coupons. I wore the brooch once and can’t recall whatever happened to it.
No worries.
If I ever want another bagel brooch, I know how to make one.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.