Don't let your heart get hard

Baby Moses escapes death only through a miracle. He later flees from Egypt and spends 40 years in the desert.

Moses is 80 years old when God sends him to lead the Israelites out of slavery and take them to a land the Lord promised to their forefathers.

But God first tells Moses what’s going to happen.

God says Moses will go to the king of Egypt and ask if the people can make a three-day journey into the wilderness for a special feast to the Lord.

But God knows Egypt’s king won’t let them go unless he’s compelled by a mighty hand.

“So I will stretch out my hand and strike Egypt with all the wonders that I will do in it; after that, he will let you go,” the Lord says.

Sounds like a plan, right?

God gives Moses some powerful signs to perform (like a staff that turns into a snake) and tells him to show these miracles to Pharaoh.

But God also says he will harden Pharaoh’s heart.

What?

Why would God do that?

If God hardened Pharaoh’s heart, what chance did the king have of doing the right thing?