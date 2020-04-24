Eleazar left powerful example

The Rev. Leroy Wyre knows about frozen fingers.
But not how you might expect.
Years ago, he lived in a house with a wood-burning stove. He chopped the wood with an ax.
During the strenuous work, his hand would lock in place around the ax handle.
He describes the feeling.
“Your hand is frozen,” he says. “It seems like all the tendons are locked in place.”
Unlocking the tendons took effort.
“You would have to stop and try to work your fingers back and forth,” he says. “It didn’t hurt, but it was a weird sensation.”
A Bible-times man, named Eleazar, experienced something similar.
His story is found in the Old Testament book of Second Samuel, chapter 23.
Eleazar was one of David’s mighty men.
David was a young shepherd, who killed the evil giant Goliath. After King Saul became jealous, David was on the run for years.
Eleazar was among many Israelites who aligned themselves with David.
And he was with David when the Philistine army gathered for battle. Men of Israel retreated.
But not Eleazar.
Eleazar struck down the Philistines until his hand was weary — and clung to his sword.
And the Lord brought about a great victory that day.
Today, we may not encounter flesh-and-blood warriors, but we may face an army whose soldiers are: fear, despair, addictions, temptation, pride, unforgiveness, depression and challenging circumstances.
Yet we can defeat these foes with God’s help.
And spiritually speaking, who wouldn’t want to be a victorious warrior who fought so hard that his hand froze to the sword?
We have such warriors in our midst.
Pastor Leroy sees a connection between Eleazar and people fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are so many people who are on the frontlines — nurses, doctors, police, truckers, grocery store workers, social workers,” he said. “They’re out there risking their lives for people who aren’t in the battle, but it affects them.”
I picture custodians, sanitizing school rooms; first-responders, entering the home of someone with the virus; and lab-coated researchers steadily working to find a vaccine.
I’m sure there are many other frontlines workers, who aren’t being recognized, but are vital to the fight.
Yet we don’t have to be a frontlines warrior to appreciate Eleazar’s example.
His story teaches all of us to keep fighting.
To not give up.
And to give it all we have, the pastor says.
Sometimes, warriors become battle-weary, but Pastor Leroy urges us to keep going.
“You’ve got to stay the course,” he says. “You can’t give up.”
His tips for weary warriors include:
Rely on God for strength.
- Pastor Leroy reminds us of the Apostle Paul who wrote, “When I am weak, then I am strong.”
I believe Paul knew that even during his weakest moments, he could rely on God’s power and strength.
Pastor Leroy says he’s had times when he couldn’t do something in his own ability.
But the Lord would accomplish the task — either through him or for him. The Lord can do this for us, too.
Remember how God has helped you in the past.
- David is an example. God prepared David before he ever went into battle against Goliath.
When a lion or bear carried off a sheep from the flock, David went after the predator.
He’d rescue the sheep.
When the predator turned on David, he’d kill it.
But David never forgot who really won the fight.
“The God who delivered me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine,” David said.
And God did.
A shepherd kid with a sling and a stone took out the huge Goliath, who’d been a fighter since his youth.
Similarly, Leroy says he’s sure Eleazar wasn’t born a warrior, but like David had preparatory experiences.
“We all have experiences — if we would just look back at them,” Leroy says.
And recalling God’s faithfulness can help us meet the next challenges in life.
Remember the words of Christ.
- Jesus said: “In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” Please let me add that God is bigger and stronger than our circumstances. As the Scriptures say, “Nothing is impossible with God.”
Know that Christ can help you triumph over tough times.
- The Apostle Paul faced beatings, shipwrecks, hunger and many other hardships. Yet he wrote this: “We are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” Paul also wrote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Trust in God’s faithfulness.
- “Jesus didn’t bring you this far, just to let you die in the wilderness,” Pastor Leroy says. “When God took the children of Israel out of Egypt and brought them across the wilderness, he didn’t leave them in the wilderness to die.” God’s goal was to have a relationship with his people and for them to know him, and then to get them into their Promised Land. God wants a relationship with us and to get us to the end of this attack on the entire world — the coronavirus.
Look for the lessons
- . “There are sometimes when God allows us to fight to show us how strong we really are or how much we can overcome from past experiences. Or to show his faithfulness,” Pastor Leroy says. “We do what we can do. And then he does the rest. We learn perseverance from it.”
Keep fighting
- . The Bible talks about fighting the good fight of faith. How do we fight? “We overcome,” Pastor Leroy says.
I believe we can overcome as we rely on Christ.
How?
Pray. Talk to Christ as much and often as you can. Ask him to help you and trust that he will.
Read God’s word consistently and ask him to speak through his word to you.
I’ve been greatly encouraged whenever I’ve read the Bible and the words all but jumped off the page at me.
When that happens, I know God is talking to me, telling me not to be afraid, that he’s always with me and loves me.
Before he died on the cross, Jesus also told his disciples that our Heavenly Father would send the Holy Spirit, who’d remind them of everything he taught.
Ask the Holy Spirit to help you.
Throughout the years, the Holy Spirit has reminded me of Christ’s teachings. Sometimes, I’ve gotten warnings or correction. Most of the time, I received encouragement and comfort.
Are there times when I still want to quit?
You bet.
But I’ve discovered that — with God’s help — I can reach my goals.
Has Pastor Leroy ever wanted to give up?
I don’t know, but I’m glad he’s stayed the course.
A former resident of Clarkson and Norfolk, he’s served as senior pastor of First Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff for 15 years.
One of his board members, Mary Ann Shockley, told me the pastor takes good care of his flock.
“He’s a good shepherd,” she says.
People like Pastor Leroy can encourage us to keep trusting God.
To resist giving up.
And to keep fighting like a warrior with frozen fingers until the battle is won — to the glory of God, our Father.
