Eleazar left powerful example

I believe we can overcome as we rely on Christ.

How?

Pray. Talk to Christ as much and often as you can. Ask him to help you and trust that he will.

Read God’s word consistently and ask him to speak through his word to you.

I’ve been greatly encouraged whenever I’ve read the Bible and the words all but jumped off the page at me.

When that happens, I know God is talking to me, telling me not to be afraid, that he’s always with me and loves me.

Before he died on the cross, Jesus also told his disciples that our Heavenly Father would send the Holy Spirit, who’d remind them of everything he taught.

Ask the Holy Spirit to help you.

Throughout the years, the Holy Spirit has reminded me of Christ’s teachings. Sometimes, I’ve gotten warnings or correction. Most of the time, I received encouragement and comfort.

Are there times when I still want to quit?

You bet.

But I’ve discovered that — with God’s help — I can reach my goals.

Has Pastor Leroy ever wanted to give up?