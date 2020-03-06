Fireproof faith is possible

We had so much fun.
My buddy, Martha Hartman, and I went to Florida with some women from Omaha’s Good News Church.
In Destin, we boarded the Southern Star boat for what’s said to be the city’s original dolphin cruise. I loved watching dolphins swim alongside the boat in the emerald green waters. Some of us even saw a baby dolphin.
A photographer snapped a photo of the six of us ladies. I bought a photo, which came in a stiff paper folder and included the printed history of the boat and its owners.
The narrative said Wilson had been a captain on sea-going tugboats, logging 300,000 miles.
He and his wife, Wendy, spent two years of planning, all their savings and a boat note for a project designed to keep him at home instead of halfway around the world.
They bought a 35-year-old wooden boat in Long Island, New York, and sailed 1,600 miles to Destin, where they launched the dolphin cruise. They kept things afloat that first year.
But the second year, Hurricane Opal wrecked their boat.
“Six months and 2,000 feet of lumber later, she was back in service,” Wilson wrote. “We call that season our trial by water.”
Next came the trial by fire.
Early one day, the Wilsons got a phone call.
A fire had burned the shipyard where their boat was dry docked.
Wilson knows boatyard fires are hotter than normal ash fires. There had been no rain and the wind was in a direction that would blow the flames straight down on their boat.
Yet while it seemed like the boat would burn, Wilson remained hopeful it had survived.
Why?
Because — first and foremost — the boat belonged to God.
Secondly, the Wilsons believed God was pleased with them and wanted them to continue in their business for his glory.
“When we arrived at the yard, all had been lost and burned to the ground — except the ‘Southern Star.’ There she sat, proudly on the railway, glistening in her new coat of white and red paint. Truly a miracle. Praise God, she had survived trial by fire,” he wrote.
The Wilsons’ story reminds me of a fiery trial three young men faced in the Bible.
We find this account in the Old Testament book of Daniel.
It begins after the men, along with many other Israelites, are carried off into captivity by King Nebuchadnezzar’s forces and taken to Babylon.
At one point, the king has a 90-foot-tall gold statue built and orders everyone to bow down and worship it.
But these three Israelites won’t do that. They’ll only bow down to the one true God.
When the king learns this, he’s furious and has them brought to him.
He threatens to have them thrown into a fiery furnace if they don’t comply.
And, the angry king asks, what god will deliver them out of his hand?
Our friends have an answer.
“Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of your hand, O king,” they say.
Then they show some God-fueled courage.
The men say that even if God doesn’t deliver them, they still won’t serve the king’s gods or worship the golden image.
Now, the king is hotter than the furnace.
But not for long.
The fuming king has the furnace heated seven times hotter than normal and orders mighty men in his army to bind our three friends and throw them into it.
The soldiers waste no time. The three Israelites are still wearing their hats, cloaks and tunics when they’re bound and thrown into the furnace.
And because the furnace is so hot, the flames kill the men who take our friends up and toss them in that inferno.
The Israelites fall — still bound — into the furnace.
Suddenly, the king stands up.
“Did we not cast three men bound into the fire?” the ruler asks.
Everyone agrees the king’s math is correct.
“But I see four men unbound, walking in the midst of the fire — and they are not hurt — and the fourth is like a son of the gods,” the astonished king says.
The king comes near the door of the furnace and says: “Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, servants of the Most High God, come out and come here!”
Did you notice the king didn’t try to order that fourth person — who looked like a son of the gods — to do anything?
I think that was a smart move.
Anyway, the three men come out.
The king and his counselors gather around the men and see that the fire had no power over their bodies.
Not one hair on their heads is singed, their cloaks aren’t damaged. The men don’t even have the smell of fire on them and they’re no longer bound.
Nebuchadnezzar starts praising God and saying the Lord sent an angel to deliver his servants who trusted in him.
The king then orders that anyone who says anything against God will be torn limb from limb and their houses reduced to rubble.
“For there is no other God who is able to rescue in this way,” the king says.
What does this ancient story have to do with us today?
A lot, actually.
For one, you don’t have to be tossed into a furnace to go through a fiery trial.
Life can heat up fast when you’re going through a health, financial or relationship crisis.
And you don’t have to be bound with a rope to be tied up with fear, shame, worry, guilt or regret.
Christian author and speaker Beth Moore once asked it if sometimes takes a fiery trial to burn off the things that have us bound.
I believe that’s true.
Fiery trials can make you evaluate what’s really important. The grudge we’ve carried for a decade somehow just doesn’t seem as important as obeying the God who tells us to forgive others as he forgives us.
We realize how short our lives on this earth can be and how important it is to make things right with others — and God.
I believe that comes when we ask him to search our hearts and show us if there are things we need to do.
Being in the center of God’s will is the best and safest place to be and I think that’s where those three men were when they went before the hot-heated king.
God gave Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego a fire-proof faith.
Centuries later, I think the Wilsons had some of that faith, too, when they went to check out their boat — and found it had been spared.
Wilson said the latest Southern Star boat was built in 2001 and earnings from the ship provide for his family, community and the nations.
In 2012, the Wilsons built the Buccaneer Pirate Cruise, an interactive adventure for families.
Wilson said the pirate boat helps serve community needs such as “Food for Thought,” which feeds schoolchildren. Earnings from both boats help spread the Gospel throughout the world through programs including A.I.M.S. and One Hope.
I’m grateful I got to take the dolphin cruise and learn about the Wilsons’ story.
It’s another example of how God can bring us through the flames of life into the cool waters of redemption and peace — and it reminds me of our Lord’s words in Isaiah 43: 1-3:
“Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.
“When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the LORD, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior….”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.