Fireproof faith is possible

Nebuchadnezzar starts praising God and saying the Lord sent an angel to deliver his servants who trusted in him.

The king then orders that anyone who says anything against God will be torn limb from limb and their houses reduced to rubble.

“For there is no other God who is able to rescue in this way,” the king says.

What does this ancient story have to do with us today?

A lot, actually.

For one, you don’t have to be tossed into a furnace to go through a fiery trial.

Life can heat up fast when you’re going through a health, financial or relationship crisis.

And you don’t have to be bound with a rope to be tied up with fear, shame, worry, guilt or regret.

Christian author and speaker Beth Moore once asked it if sometimes takes a fiery trial to burn off the things that have us bound.

I believe that’s true.

Fiery trials can make you evaluate what’s really important. The grudge we’ve carried for a decade somehow just doesn’t seem as important as obeying the God who tells us to forgive others as he forgives us.