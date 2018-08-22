The state fair is an exciting time to celebrate Nebraska. There’s the delicious beef pit, Nebraskans showing their animals, and the fantastic 4-H and FFA exhibits all highlighting our state’s number one industry: agriculture. Every year at the fair, we look forward to a variety of special events like concerts and tractor pulls, and we indulge in amazing fair food like fried Oreos and, my favorite, pineapple whip.
The fun, fanfare, and state spirit on display at the fair unites and inspires us. It amplifies our pride in our state and the people who have and will continue to make it the best place in the world.
Each of us has a story about why we are a Nebraskan, and this week, I’d like to tell you part of mine.
I am a wife, a daughter, a mother, and a grandmother. I’m also a rancher, a citizen legislator, and a 4th generation Nebraskan.
My two grandfathers weren’t born in Nebraska. One came from Germany and one was from Michigan.
My Grandfather Strobel was an orphan and like so many, he came to Nebraska for a better life. He settled in Jefferson County, picked up some work, and eventually fell in love with a beautiful young woman named Minnie. They had a small farm. When the Great Depression came, it hit them hard but he worked harder and cared for his family. His four children learned the importance of hard work, responsibility, and getting an education.
Two of Grandpa Strobel’s sons put themselves through the University of Nebraska and graduated with degrees in civil engineering. My dad was one of them. All three of the Strobel sons served their country in World War II. My Uncle John received the Bronze Star, but we didn’t know about that until after he died many years later. If he would have told his family, well, that would have been bragging.
My Grandpa Bock also married a beautiful young woman, Marie Katherine, and although he grew up on a farm, they moved to Lincoln because that’s where some of my grandmother’s family had moved. They lived in what was called North Bottoms, and he worked as a boilermaker for the railroad in the old roundhouse west of downtown. He kept his job during the depression, and he was able to help care for his extended family.
He believed in hard work, family, faith, caring for others, and a good joke. He died when I was very young, but I remember his smile and laugh when he “took my nose.” He was proud that his two daughters graduated in education from the University of Nebraska. My Mom taught elementary school for 34 years. My Aunt Ruthie taught high school and her husband received the Bronze Star, which we also didn’t know about until after he died. The Greatest Generation didn’t look for praise. They did their jobs, took care of their families, and served their country and their communities.
This is who we are as Nebraskans. We love our country. We love our state. We value family and community. We believe in hard work and responsibility, and we enjoy The Good Life.
Over the next few months, my office will be collecting the stories of Nebraskans from across the state. If you would like to share yours, please do so under the contact section on my website, fischer.senate.gov. I would love to hear from you.
Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.