The United States Capitol Building has been described throughout history as “the spirit of America writ in stone,” “the temple of liberty,” and the “acropolis of our Republic.” Thomas Jefferson called it “the great commanding theater. It’s the place where laws are made.” Within its walls, there is an abundance of history.
The building has housed some of the most consequential events since America’s founding. Inside, Congress passed the 14th Amendment, the Homestead Act, the Interstate Highway Act, paid for Lewis and Clark’s journey west, and funded man’s first steps on the moon. It was at the U.S. Capitol where our country declared two world wars, President Lincoln spoke of “malice towards none, charity for all” to help lead our nation out of the Civil War, and President John F. Kennedy challenged us to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Whether it’s to advocate for a cause near to their hearts, participate in a school trip, or take a family vacation– Nebraskans travel to Washington, D.C., to experience our nation’s history firsthand.
If you are planning a trip to our nation’s capital, I encourage you to use my office as a resource. My staff is more than happy to help schedule a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building. If your group has less than 15 people, a member of my staff can take you on a private tour through the Capitol– where you will get a glimpse of its rich story and learn things you likely will not find in a textbook. You’ll see the original corn cob columns that survived the burning of the building by British troops in 1814; the location of John Quincy Adam’s desk when he served in the House of Representatives; and the small subway trains that operate below ground.
My office can also assist you in planning visits to tour the White House and some of the inspiring monuments and museums in our nation’s capital. To begin the process of setting up tours, contact my Washington office at 202-224-6551 or visit my website at fischer.senate.gov.
Recently, I met with students visiting from Clearwater-Orchard Public School, Diller-Odell Public School, and the High Plains Community School. They were a refreshingly enthusiastic group of Nebraska’s future leaders. I enjoyed meeting with them and answering their questions about our system of government and the issues we are tackling in Congress.
While you are in our nation’s capital, I hope you will consider joining us for the Nebraska Breakfast. This 76-year-old tradition is a gathering of Nebraskans in the Senate Dirksen Office Building. Each Wednesday when both the Senate and the House of Representatives are in session, the entire Nebraska Congressional Delegation meets to provide updates for visiting groups and families on the specific ways we are working for them in Washington. I am proud to be hosting this year’s Nebraska Breakfast and continuing what is the longest-running congressional delegation meeting in the history of the Senate.
I always look forward to welcoming my fellow Nebraskans to our nation’s capital and listening to what is on their minds. Please visit my website at fischer.senate.gov to learn more information about attending the Nebraska Breakfast.
One of the many joys of serving our great state in the United States Senate is meeting with Nebraskans during their trip to Washington. My office stands ready to help make your experience in our nation’s capital a memory that will last a lifetime.
Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.