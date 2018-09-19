Congressman Jeff Fortenberry represents the First District of Nebraska. He can be reached at: 1514 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 225-4806; or 301 S. 13th St., Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508, 402-438-1598; or P.O. Box 377, 641 N. Broad St., Fremont, NE 68026, 402-727-0888.