Fourteen years of seeing God's faithfulness

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,” Jeremiah 29:11.

What a difference a year makes.

Or 14 years.

In 2008, the Fremont Tribune published my first-ever Spiritual Spinach column.

I was so excited.

Years earlier, I’d written a column, called “Potluck.” It was an accumulation of little happenings and it didn’t last long.

A friend later told me I should write another column, but I couldn’t see that happening.

I was wrong.

At one point, my church began offering women’s Bible studies taught by well-known speaker and author Beth Moore.

The studies included videos and workbooks. One study was called, “Believing God.”

I still remember watching the first video in that study.

Nothing so fully captured my attention as I watched the session, which lasted almost an hour.

I began learning a lot and soon I started remembering all the things God had done in my life.

And I wanted to share them.

Sometime later, the Fremont Tribune underwent a redesign.

We’d had Food and Faith pages in the past, but with this new layout, we’d have designated spaces for a column. Tracy Buffington was our executive editor at the time and he agreed to let me write a faith column.

I had so many thoughts stored up in my brain that before the actual column launched in March 2008, I’d already written nine of them.

Years later, I still remember the astonished look on the face of our Sport Editor Brent Wasenius.

“You wrote nine columns?” he asked.

Yep. I was inspired.

God is really good at inspiration and I was thrilled when the columns started rolling out.

The column’s name — Spiritual Spinach — came from my lifelong love of cartoons.

As a child, I watched the old Popeye cartoons, featuring the sailor with a pipe in his mouth and the tattoo of an anchor on one of his meaty forearms.

He had a spaghetti-thin girlfriend named Olive Oyl and a big, gruff nemesis called, Bluto.

Somehow, Bluto was always picking on Popeye, who’d end up tied up, chained up, beat up or otherwise down on his luck. Then Bluto would run off with Olive, who’d scream for help at the top of her lungs.

That’s when Popeye would gulp down some spinach.

Suddenly, he’d become amazingly strong. He’d punch Bluto (no I’m not advocating this as a way to solve problems) and send him to the moon.

“Oh Popeye, you’re my hero!” Olive would say in her high-pitched voice.

So what’s the correlation between Popeye and columns?

Well, just as spinach made Popeye strong, I believe the word of God helps make us strong.

It’s our Spiritual Spinach.

I know.

That’s kind of corny.

But hey, it’s worked for a long time now.

Throughout the column’s tenure, it seems like I’ve been on a writing journey with God and the readers.

When I started writing, I was a middle-age mom, looking back on my life.

I shared memories of my childhood, college days and time when I was a single mom. I wrote about what was going on in my life at that time, too, along with current events and stories about others.

At the time, my late husband, Chuck, and I were realizing we’d soon be empty-nesters.

Our son, Mike, was getting ready to marry our daughter-in-law Rachel.

Before we knew it, our son Zach would be heading off to college. Mike and Rachel married and later had our grandson, Matt.

Life was good.

Looking back, I can see how God was preparing me for what was ahead.

I think he was building a spiritual savings account in me — something I could draw from when tough times came.

And they came.

In 2013, Chuck was in a terrible, one-vehicle accident. He was hospitalized in Omaha, where he had surgery.

Our family thought he’d go to a physical rehabilitation place in Lincoln.

That didn’t happen.

Six days after the accident, Chuck coded.

Ten days after that, Chuck went to be with God in heaven.

Down here on earth, I was pain on two legs.

I didn’t know I could hurt that much.

Now, it seemed like the readers were sharing my grief journey as I began to navigate life as a widow.

I believe God showed me a lot, which I tried to share with my readers.

In earlier years, I’d had readers tell me how the columns had helped them.

One time, a woman left a message saying she was going through a divorce and cancer treatment and how a column I’d written about forgiveness had helped her.

I’d receive more comments after I started writing about my grief.

One man, who’d lost a precious son in an accident years earlier, told me how much my columns had touched him.

You never know how you might affect someone by what you say or do and if you can encourage someone, it’s wonderful.

But to be truthful, it’s really God who’s doing the encouraging.

For years, I’ve prayed and depended on him to bring me a weekly column.

I never know where the inspiration is coming from — it could be a memory, a sermon, a song, an experience or some other way entirely.

But I’ve had to rely on God to bring me those thoughts and he’s been so faithful.

God is faithful. I always knew that.

But after I became a widow, I really came to know it as I watched him work in my life.

He’d put the right person

In the right place

At the right time

With just the right word of comfort, knowledge or wisdom

Right when I needed it.

He continues to do this.

God has blessed me so much through this column and I plan to keep writing it for as long as he wants me to do so.

I believe there are more stories to tell. More insights to gain. More comfort to give.

God is so amazing.

I love you Lord.

Thank you, Lord, so much for allowing me such an awesome privilege. I pray I’ve done right by you and pleased you with what I’ve written.

And pray — that if it’s your will — there will be more columns ahead.

Because, after all, you’re a great storyteller and your love is incredible.

