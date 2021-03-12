Give grace to those in pain

It wasn’t a nice thing to say.
Granted, Job and his wife had lost almost everything.
In the course of day, all their livestock — thousands of animals — were either stolen or destroyed.
Almost all their servants died.
And then the unthinkable happened to them as parents — all of their 10 adult children suddenly died in a freak weather accident.
You could see why they might be upset.
Now, turn to Job’s story in the Bible.
You’ll see that despite everything, Job still worships God.
Oh, but the situation deteriorates further the next day when Job breaks out in painful sores from head to foot.
By this time, Job’s wife has had enough.
That’s when she says it:
“Are you still maintaining your integrity? Curse God and die!”
It’s enough to make a Bible reader shudder.
Curse God?
Are you kidding?
For years, I’ve squirmed internally at the thought of Job’s wife saying this.
It goes against everything I’ve been taught as a Christian and as someone who loves God, it sounds awful.
At the same time, I’ve had a few thoughts on the subject.
In one way, I feel sorry for Job’s wife.
She lost her kids, too.
Can you imagine all the time and work she put into raising her children—even if she had help from some servants?
She must have had plans for those kids.
Was she awaiting grandchildren?
How many of her dreams were smashed in a culture where much of a woman’s worth was measured by the children she had?
At the same time, Job wasn’t the only one who plunged into poverty.
She did too.
And it’s not like she could just go out and get a typing job.
She went from being the wife of the most prosperous guy around to being the spouse of the poorest.
Nobody had any fundraisers for Job.
It doesn’t sound like the community rallied around Job or brought him casseroles and sympathy cards.
Mr. and Mrs. Job probably felt the dull, but deep pain of rejection as most people avoided them.
Back then, people assumed you must have done something terribly wrong to have such calamity befall you.
Even Job’s friends — who first came to comfort him — started wondering if he had some secret sin.
In an attempt to explain the unexplainable, they figured he must have gone afoul somewhere and, if he’d just repent, God would make everything better.
The sun would come out again.
Funny thing, Job couldn’t figure out what he did wrong.
He helped widows, orphans, foreigners and people with disabilities.
When he talked, people listened.
Now, young men laughed at him. Street urchins taunted him. He became loathsome to his siblings.
And his wife thought he had bad breath.
Oh, that woman.
Couldn’t she be a little kinder?
Or could she?
Did Job’s wife have the capacity for kindness when she was hurting, too?
It’s long been said that “Hurting people, hurt people.”
I can relate.
Years ago, I was at church one Sunday morning, not long after my husband, Chuck, died.
I was crying when one of my dear sisters in Christ tried to offer me some comfort.
“God keeps all your tears in a bottle,” she said, referring to Psalm 56:8.
With all the tears I’d shed, I figured God would need something a lot bigger than the little bottle I pictured in my mind.
“He’s going to need a vat,” I blurted out.
I wasn’t trying to hurt or embarrass my friend and I don’t think she took it as such.
She knew I was in pain. Much later, I apologized and I’m grateful for forgiving friends.
But how much forgiveness or comfort did Job’s wife experience?
If Job was being ridiculed by a culture that didn’t understand that bad things can happen — even to good people — how do you think his wife fared?
Maybe she secretly blamed Job, thinking he was somehow responsible for all this pain.
And if Job hadn’t done anything wrong, maybe she mistakenly thought God let down his part of the bargain of always keeping good people safe from hardship.
We never hear what happened to Job’s wife.
We do know that at the end, God blessed Job with twice as much livestock as he had before.
He had 10 more children. Three of those children were daughters, who became the most beautiful women in the region.
Does that mean Job’s wife gave birth to 20 children?
Or did she die and Job get married again?
I don’t know. I just hope she found comfort and forgiveness.
We tend to forget this woman lived so many centuries — perhaps 1,500 years — before Christ.
Unlike me, she didn’t grow up with stories of Jesus calming the sea, feeding the 5,000 and dying on the cross to save people their sins.
She never heard a Sunday school teacher tell share the poignant prayer of Christ who said: “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
And even for those of us who have heard these stories, it still can be hard to navigate pain.
That’s why I hope we all try to give hurting people a little extra grace — like my gracious friend did for me.
It’s tough when someone takes out their frustrations on you, especially when other people are around and especially if you didn’t do anything wrong.
I think such situations require lots of prayer, patience, humbleness and a lot of dependence on Christ.
Our Lord understands suffering and loss.
Jesus was betrayed one of his closest disciples, Judas. Another disciple, Peter, lied – telling people he didn’t know Jesus.
Christ’s disciples fled when he was arrested. He faced an accusatory bunch of religious leaders. He was beaten, mocked, whipped and then forced to carry a heavy wooden cross uphill. He was nailed to the cross and raised up for everyone to see as he faced the wrath of God, and died.
And if Job was innocent of wrongdoing, Jesus was more so.
He was sinless, yet paid for all our sins so those who believe in Christ can spend eternity with him in heaven.
It’s true that Job’s wife didn’t say something good, but I hope she made her peace with God.
I pray she’s in a place where people don’t lose their friends and loved ones.
A place where they can deeply feel the love and security of our God.
And a place where pain doesn’t exist.