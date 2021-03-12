Give grace to those in pain

It goes against everything I’ve been taught as a Christian and as someone who loves God, it sounds awful.

At the same time, I’ve had a few thoughts on the subject.

In one way, I feel sorry for Job’s wife.

She lost her kids, too.

Can you imagine all the time and work she put into raising her children—even if she had help from some servants?

She must have had plans for those kids.

Was she awaiting grandchildren?

How many of her dreams were smashed in a culture where much of a woman’s worth was measured by the children she had?

At the same time, Job wasn’t the only one who plunged into poverty.

She did too.

And it’s not like she could just go out and get a typing job.

She went from being the wife of the most prosperous guy around to being the spouse of the poorest.

Nobody had any fundraisers for Job.

It doesn’t sound like the community rallied around Job or brought him casseroles and sympathy cards.