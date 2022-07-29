God brings unexpected blessings

I can only imagine how sad those kids must have been.

For weeks, high schoolers (and two eighth-graders) practiced songs as part of Spoudazo, a Christian high school music and drama ministry.

First Lutheran Church in Fremont hosts this group, which provides opportunities for kids to learn songs and skits, showcase their abilities, and grow in their faith.

This year marked the group’s 29th musical tour and after weeks of rehearsals, the kids and their adult sponsors hit the road to perform shows in churches in different states.

During the tour, they reached an Iowa community, set up their equipment, practiced and waited for an audience.

The audience never came.

Autumn Johnson, the show’s producer, told me last week how dejected the students looked.

But that’s when some college-age leaders got an idea.

They told the students they could perform the entire show in the church for God and themselves.

Or they could take the show outside.

The kids picked the second option.

So leaders and students took risers, speakers and microphones outside.

And something wonderful happened.

An older couple in a house across the street brought out their lawn chairs and sat down to listen.

People in the house next door came and sat on their porch.

The kids began to sing. People driving by honked their horns. One vehicle driver stopped and rolled down a window to listen.

At one point, an older couple and a child came by and stopped to listen, too.

The kids got an unexpected audience and the experience energized them.

And they maintained that energy for the rest of the week, said coordinator Dawn Koehlmoos.

Autumn posted pictures of the outdoor event on Facebook and got an unanticipated comment.

A woman, named Nancy Schadle, said she and her husband and a granddaughter saw the performance.

Nancy called the ministry a blessing. She was sad to learn no one had come to the show, but glad students and leaders didn’t just pack up and leave.

Then Nancy made a reference to a parable Jesus told.

We can find one account of this story in the book of Luke, chapter 14.

In this parable, Jesus talks about a man who gives a great banquet and invites lots of people.

He really must want everybody to attend, because he sends out his servant at banquet time.

“Come, for everything is now ready,” the servant tells the invited guests.

Wouldn’t you think everyone would be excited?

There’d certainly be great food and maybe some nice music and some good conversation.

But no one seems to be considering these possibilities.

Instead, all the invited guests start making excuses.

The first one says: “I have bought a field and I must go out and see it. Please have me excused.”

Another says, “I have bought five yoke of oxen, and I’m going to go examine them. Please have me excused.”

OK. I get it.

These folks need to take care of business.

But couldn’t it wait a day or two?

The last guy says, “I have married a wife and therefore I cannot come.”

Now, wait minute.

Couldn’t this guy have brought his wife to the banquet?

Most women I know like to eat out.

At any rate, the servant reports all of this to the guy who’s planned this big banquet.

And the guy is angry.

But this banquet-giver isn’t just shutting the doors and going to bed.

He’s planned a banquet and he’s going to have one.

So he tells the servant: “Go out quickly to the street and lanes of the city and bring in the poor and crippled and blind and lame.”

The servant does as he’s told.

Yet there’s still room for more folks.

So the guy hosting the banquet tells his servant to round up even more people.

“Go out to the highways and hedges and compel people to come in, that my house may be filled,” the man says. “For I tell you, none of those men who were invited shall taste my banquet.”

You don’t have to be a Bible scholar to figure out that the banquet host in the story represents God.

He sends his servant, who could be the prophets or even Jesus to invite the people of Israel — God’s chosen people — into the kingdom.

But these folks, particularly the religious leaders who fear being upstaged by a carpenter from Nazareth, aren’t interested.

So the Lord sends his servant out to get new guests, particularly Gentiles — folks some might consider unworthy.

The book of Luke also particularly mentions the poor and those with physical disabilities and outcasts.

And wasn’t that just like Jesus? He regularly reached out to outcasts – prostitutes, the despised tax collectors, and those often marginalized and overlooked in society.

Jesus was compassion on two legs.

In more modern times, Christians see this as a parable for those who just don’t seem to have time for God.

They’re too busy with their own stuff — business, hobbies, entertainment and other pursuits.

Please understand this: We all have responsibilities and demands on our lives.

Time just seems to evaporate.

I really understand. But I also believe what author and Bible teacher Joyce Meyer says about time — that it’s like tithing.

If you tithe, you give the first 10 percent of your income/paycheck to God. You give that money to your church, trusting those in charge to handle it as God directs.

Joyce says time is like that, too.

If you give God some time each morning, he can make the rest of your day go more efficiently.

I’ve heard pastors say to start with five minutes in the morning — talking to God and reading a devotional.

Typically, I’ve read devotionals at night, and still do.

But a few years ago, I decided I could spare five minutes in the morning.

Later, that five minutes became 10 and eventually a little longer.

I marvel at the time I know God saves me. There’s lots of times I can’t imagine how I’m going to get everything done.

Yet I’ve seen people be available for comments or help — right when I’ve needed them.

It’s happened too often with too many people for it to be a coincidence.

And you know what? I love that little morning time with God. I can thank him for all the amazing things that happened the day before and sometimes I get ideas for working out situations.

My point: It’s worth going to the banquet — that special time with God, those church services and Bible studies and, ultimately, that best feast of all that we call heaven.

Pity the one who thinks he has no time to dine with our Savior.

Nancy — the Facebook commenter — sees the value of God-centered activity.

She compared the no-show Spoudazo event to that parable. She complimented the kids and leaders — comparing them to the servant who went out to the highways and byways to bring in other guests.

“When those who were invited didn’t come, you went out to draw them in from the street side,” she wrote. “May the Lord continue to bless your team as you step out in faith and obedience and do what He’s called you to do.”

It’s true we can’t make it to every event, but I wonder what I’ve missed by not attending some God-centered activities.

And I’m so proud of those kids, who didn’t give up or give in, but kept singing praises to our God, who is the host of the greatest banquet of all time.